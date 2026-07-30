Seattle weather: Mostly sunny and nice Thursday, warmer Friday

The Brief Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s across western Washington. Friday will be the warmest day of the week before cooler weather and a chance of showers arrive for Seafair weekend. A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday, especially across the north interior, before drier weather returns Sunday.



Morning clouds to start Thursday due to onshore flow from a low spinning just off the Washington coast. The clouds will clear by midday for more afternoon sunshine and nice mild temperatures.

Morning clouds to start Thursday as we see onshore flow from a low spinning just off of our coast.

What's next:

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s, which is only slightly below the seasonal average. Highs along the coast will stay on the cooler side in the mid 60s and central Washington will still be hot into the low 90s.

Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s, which is only slightly below seasonal average.

Seafair Forecast

The forecast for Seafair Weekend is looking great to start, but a few showers are possible by Saturday. Clouds will clear further into Sunday, but highs will remain in the low 70s.

The forecast for Seafair Weekend is looking great to start, but a few showers are possible by Saturday.

Looking Ahead:

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with plenty of sunshine and the low 80s. The upper level low offshore will swing in Friday night into Saturday, increasing clouds, cooler temperatures and bringing the chance of showers. There could also be enough instability on Saturday that we could see a lightning strike, especially for the north interior. We start to dry out again Sunday with slowly warming temperatures and more sunshine into early next week.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with plenty of sunshine and low 80s.

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