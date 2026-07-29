Seattle Police cancel FOX 13 chief interview, release calendar instead

The Brief The Seattle Police Department canceled a planned interview with Chief Shon Barnes, opting instead to release his 2026 travel and residency records following scrutiny over his absence during the "Bite of Seattle" shooting and a nearly five-hour delay in public briefings. Records show Chief Barnes was attending a conference in Dallas during the shooting, lives in Seattle, and has taken multiple professional trips this year, which the department defended as essential for recruitment and public safety innovation. City officials denied claims that Sunday's briefing was delayed while waiting for politicians, stating officers were managing an active scene, while the department maintained its main focus is investigating the shooting and holding suspects accountable.



The Seattle Police Department canceled a scheduled FOX 13 Seattle interview with Chief Shon Barnes late Wednesday, opting instead to release records detailing his 2026 travel and residency status amid mounting scrutiny following a deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival.

The interview was set for 4:15 p.m. Wednesday with FOX 13 Seattle. Public affairs staff informed reporter Dan Griffin upon his arrival at police headquarters that the cancellation notice had remained stuck in an unsent email folder due to a technical issue.

In a statement emailed afterward, the department cited its ongoing work with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and a community vigil scheduled for Wednesday evening as reasons for the cancellation, adding that it hopes to reschedule once the investigation concludes.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes' schedule, sent from the Seattle Police Department

Scrutiny over public briefing delays

The decision comes as city officials face questions regarding a nearly five-hour delay between the gunfire Sunday evening and the department's first formal press briefing, which took place just before 11 p.m.

Sources indicated police officers and staff were prepared to share details with the public as early as 7:45 p.m., but had been told to wait for local and state dignitaries to arrive.

Mayor Katie Wilson denied those claims during a press conference Monday, stating that officers were managing an active scene and searching for a second suspect.

"There are times when elected officials' presence is not helpful, and that was one of those times," Wilson said. She added that once city leadership and police agreed to brief the media, she, Gov. Bob Ferguson, and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal arrived on scene within minutes.

Seattle police Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis and Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson address the media during a press conference following the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting on July 26, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Travel records and residency detailed

Barnes was attending the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) 50th Anniversary conference in Dallas when the shooting occurred, leaving the event on July 26 to return to Seattle.

The records released Wednesday showed Barnes has taken four trips to Chicago this year and attended seven executive conferences, including events hosted by NOBLE, the Police Executive Research Forum, and the Major City Chiefs Association.

Department officials defended the chief's travel, stating that attending national meetings strengthens law enforcement partnerships, aids recruitment, and introduces public safety innovations. The department also affirmed that Barnes resides within Seattle and considers the city his home.

Seattle Police Department Chief Shon Barnes addressed the media on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Seattle, Wash. Barnes discussed the Bite of Seattle shooting investigation, that killed three and injured five, and his previous day's behavior with a journ (FOX 13 Seattle) Expand

Investigation into festival shooting continues

Police emphasized that the department's main focus remains on investigating the Seattle Center shooting, reviewing physical and digital evidence, and locating additional potential suspects.

"There are families grieving who have lived through a total nightmare," Barnes said. "They deserve justice. We want to hold those accountable, and we want to be responsible and responsive to our community."

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