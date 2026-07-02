Here's where Washington wildfires are currently burning

The Brief This story was updated with the latest wildfire numbers on July 2, 2026.



Summer has only just begun, and multiple wildfires have already sparked across Washington state.

Keep reading for a full list of current wildfires burning in Washington state.

WA Wildfire outlook: Fire danger gradually increasing east of the Cascades

What's next:

According to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan, the upcoming stretch of dry weather will begin increasing wildfire concerns across Central and Eastern Washington.

While no widespread wind events or significant heat waves are expected over the next week, several consecutive dry days combined with warming temperatures will continue to dry grasses and other fuels. Afternoon humidity levels will also trend lower as the ridge strengthens.

The biggest concern will remain in the Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley and portions of Central Washington, where grasses can ignite easily.

Fortunately, the forecast does not currently include widespread lightning or prolonged periods of strong winds. If you are planning to celebrate the holiday weekend outdoors, use extra caution with campfires, trailers, fireworks where permitted, and anything capable of producing sparks.

Washington wildfire map

According to InciWeb, a U.S. government website that tracks wildfires and controlled burns across the country, firefighters are actively working on three wildfires, including: The Mt. Tom Creek Fire, the Henderson Fire and the Hamilton Fire.

Keep reading for a breakdown of each wildfire currently burning in Washington state.

Mt. Tom Creek Fire burning in WA's Olympic National Park

The Mt. Tom Creek Fire is burning high in a remote area on the west side of Olympic National Park.

(InciWeb)

According to fire officials, the wildfire is about six miles from the Hoh Rain Forest, but all trails remain open to the public.

The fire was started by a lightning strike on Tuesday, June 23. As of Thursday, July 2, the fire is 0% contained and burning 86 acres.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (InciWeb)

The Henderson Fire near Lake Chelan, WA

Evacuation levels have been reduced for the Henderson Fire burning in Chelan County. This wildfire broke out near Henderson Road on Wednesday, July 1.

It initially prompted Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations near Lake Chelan, but they were lowered hours later by Chelan County Emergency Management. Officials say the human-caused fire is 350 acres and 80% contained.

The Hamilton Fire burning near Winthrop, WA

Evacuation orders for areas west of Winthrop in Okanogan County have been downgraded after the fire's rapid growth prompted the entire town to evacuate.

Level 3 "GO NOW" Evacuations have been downgraded to Level 2 "GET SET" Evacuations, and all Level 2 Evacuation areas have been downgraded to Level 1 "GET READY" advisories.

The "Hamilton Fire" started around 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, and by the early afternoon it had grown to roughly 300 acres with no immediate signs of stopping. Deputy State Fire Marshal Amy Thornton said it was burning grass and brush but threatened homes, infrastructure and public safety.

The Kartar Fire burning near Omak, WA: Contained

The Kartar Fire burned 11,746 acres south and east of Omak Lake on the Colville Reservation, about 15 miles southeast of Omak. As of Thursday, July 2, the fire is 100% contained.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (InciWeb)

276 firefighting personnel worked on the fire, which investigators believe was human-caused. The fire was first reported on Tuesday, June 16 at around 7 p.m.

(InciWeb)

Garred Road Fire near Coulee City, WA: Contained

The Garred Road Fire burned 3,369 acres in Grant and Douglas counties about 4 miles west of Coulee City and is now 100% contained.

(InciWeb)

It was first reported on Monday, June 22 at around 4:00 p.m.

Upriver Fire burning in Spokane, WA: Contained

The Upriver Fire burning a mile east of Spokane, Washington is now 100% contained and reached 213 acres in size.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A photo of the wildfire burning in the Upriver area of Spokane County. (Spokane County Fire District 9)

The human-caused fire forced about 1,500 residents to evacuate and destroyed at least 15 homes.

Snake River Fire near Clarkston, WA: Contained

The Snake River Fire burning about five miles north-west of Clarkston was first reported on June 12 at around 5:55 p.m. It is now 100% contained and burned a total of 693 acres.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A Super El Niño may be coming — what it could mean for WA’s summer and winter

While parts of Western Washington may catch a brief break with weekend rain, it will do little to alter a dangerous, long-term climate trajectory. Federal forecasters warn a newly developed El Niño pattern is expected to steadily intensify, with the Climate Prediction Center projecting a 63% chance it matures into a "very strong"—or Super—El Niño by winter.

For a state already locked in a multi-year drought, the system’s onset is expected to act as an atmospheric accelerator, tilting the remainder of the summer toward hotter, drier conditions and further compounding wildfire risks.

See the full list of wildfires that scorched Washington state in 2025.