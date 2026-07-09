Okanogan, WA wildfire triggers Level 3 'Go Now' evacuations
OKANOGAN, Wash. - A new wildfire popped up in Washington on Thursday, this time in Okanogan County, triggering Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations.
It's being called the B and O Fire, burning northwest of the city of Okanogan. Its current size is unknown, but officials said the fire jumped a road and is going up Pogue Mountain.
B and O Fire in Okanogan, WA
Wildfire evacuations in Okanogan, WA
Okanogan County Emergency Management has ordered the following areas to evacuate immediately:
- Dry Coulee Road
- East Drive Coulee Road
- Woods Hill Road
- Danker Cutoff Road
- Salmon Creek Road
- Glover Lane Road
- Pogue Road
- Fairview Drive
- Vic Smith Road
Level 2 "Get Set" evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- Okanogan Cemetery Road
- Sky Lane
- Morris Road
- Hope Springs Trail
B and O Fire evacuation map
Road closures in Okanogan, WA
The following roads in Okanogan are currently closed:
- Salmon Creek Road from Okanogan to Spring Coulee
- Spring Coulee Road from B & O Road To Salmon Creek
Evacuating residents should be aware of emergency crews on the roads. All other residents are asked to avoid the area.
The Okanogan County Fairgrounds is open for animals. The Red Cross has opened an evacuating shelter at Community Presbyterian Church (9 S. Birch St, Omak, WA).
The latest updates can be found on the Okanogan County Emergency Management Facebook page and PerimiterMap.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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The Source: Information in this story came from Okanogan County Emergency Management.