Okanogan, WA wildfire triggers Level 3 'Go Now' evacuations

The Brief A new wildfire in Okanogan County has triggered Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations northwest of the city of Okanogan. Several roads are closed as the B and O Fire burns Pogue Mountain, and residents are urged to avoid the area. A Red Cross evacuation center is open, while the Okanogan County Fairgrounds is accepting evacuated animals.



A new wildfire popped up in Washington on Thursday, this time in Okanogan County, triggering Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations.

It's being called the B and O Fire, burning northwest of the city of Okanogan. Its current size is unknown, but officials said the fire jumped a road and is going up Pogue Mountain.

B and O Fire in Okanogan, WA

Wildfire evacuations in Okanogan, WA

Okanogan County Emergency Management has ordered the following areas to evacuate immediately:

Dry Coulee Road

East Drive Coulee Road

Woods Hill Road

Danker Cutoff Road

Salmon Creek Road

Glover Lane Road

Pogue Road

Fairview Drive

Vic Smith Road

Level 2 "Get Set" evacuations are in place for the following areas:

Okanogan Cemetery Road

Sky Lane

Morris Road

Hope Springs Trail

B and O Fire evacuation map

Road closures in Okanogan, WA

The following roads in Okanogan are currently closed:

Salmon Creek Road from Okanogan to Spring Coulee

Spring Coulee Road from B & O Road To Salmon Creek

Evacuating residents should be aware of emergency crews on the roads. All other residents are asked to avoid the area.

The Okanogan County Fairgrounds is open for animals. The Red Cross has opened an evacuating shelter at Community Presbyterian Church (9 S. Birch St, Omak, WA).

The latest updates can be found on the Okanogan County Emergency Management Facebook page and PerimiterMap.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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