Family pleads for help finding missing Kitsap County, WA woman last heard from in March

The Brief The family of a missing Kitsap County mother of three is asking for the public's help after she disappeared in March. Investigators say 30-year-old Autumn Kilfoyle Sciarini is considered vulnerable, and her family believes she did not go missing voluntarily. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that helps locate Autumn or leads to an arrest.



The family of a missing Kitsap County woman is pleading for the public’s help as investigators continue searching for 30-year-old Autumn Kilfoyle Sciarini, who has not been heard from since at least mid-March.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says Autumn, a mother of three, is considered vulnerable. Detectives are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Autumn Sciarini

The backstory:

Autumn’s mother, Jenny McLain, said the family became alarmed when they realized none of Autumn’s siblings or relatives had heard from her for weeks.

"It was about three weeks ago we figured out that none of us had talked to her," McLain said. "As of right now, March 23 was the last confirmed date that any of us talked to her."

While McLain said periods of limited contact were not unusual, she said Autumn had never gone this long without reaching out.

"The longest she’s ever gone is maybe three weeks, but she’s always called somebody," McLain said. "She’ll call her brother. She’ll call me. She will call somebody."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Autumn Sciarini

The family has searched on foot throughout Bremerton and Port Orchard, spoken with businesses, followed up on reported sightings and checked hospitals and rehabilitation centers. So far, they have found no trace of Autumn.

"There were several sightings in Port Orchard and in Bremerton, but it turned out to be someone who looked like her. It's not her. Um, nothing else has panned out," she said.

McLain said she believes her daughter is not missing voluntarily.

"Somebody knows something. Somebody has to know something," she said. "We don’t think she’s missing by choice."

McLain also said she is concerned Autumn may have been targeted because she was a victim of sex trafficking.

"At this point, we just need to find her," she said.

Autumn is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair that she often dyed different colors. She was last seen with her hair dyed blue. She has the word "Beautiful" tattooed over her left eye.

Autumn Sciarini missing poster

McLain said the uncertainty has been devastating for the family, which includes Autumn’s three children and six siblings.

"She's a mother. She’s a daughter. She has the biggest family and we love her so much and we just need to know where she is," McLain said. "If somebody just says something, that’s all it’s going to take."

Believing a reward could encourage someone to come forward, McLain has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps locate Autumn or leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about Autumn Kilfoyle Sciarini’s whereabouts is asked to email Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office detectives at KCSOdetectives@kitsap.gov or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded for free.

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