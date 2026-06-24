Man arrested after DUI hit-and-run in Poulsbo, WA

The Brief An 18-year-old man was arrested in Poulsbo, Washington, after allegedly rear-ending a car, shouting slurs at the driver, and fleeing the scene on Tuesday night. Deputies located the suspect at Silverdale Waterfront Park and transported him to St. Michael Medical Center for a blood draw, where he allegedly kicked a deputy and resisted medical staff while being placed on a gurney. Following the blood draw, the teenager was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run, and third-degree assault.



Deputies arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly assaulting law enforcement after a hit-and-run in Poulsbo, Washington on Tuesday night.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to reports of a teenager rear-ending another car, then shouting slurs at the driver before speeding away. The incident occurred at the intersection of Central Valley Rd and Bucklin Rd.

Deputies spotted the suspect vehicle a short time later at Silverdale Waterfront Park. They approached the 18-year-old suspect, who refused a breathalyzer test, so he was taken to St. Michael Medical Center for a blood draw.

18-year-old arrested for a hit-and-run in Poulsbo. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

While being loaded onto a gurney for transport, authorities say he kicked a deputy and resisted medical staff.

After the blood draw, he was booked into Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run and third-degree assault.

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