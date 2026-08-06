Multiple major wildfires in the Spokane region continue to burn, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes. As of Friday morning, firefighters have made significant progress containing the Autumn Lane, Old Trails and Fairview fires.

The fires have now burned more than 10,200 acres. Here are the latest figures:

Autumn Lane Fire: Burning 5,738 acres in the Indian Trail area northeast of Airway Heights. It's now 37% contained.

Old Trails Fire: Burning 3,561 acres in the Nine Mile Falls area of northwestern Spokane. It's now 23% contained.

Fairview Fire: Burning about 992 acres in the Mead and Peone Prairie area of northeast Spokane. It's now 31% contained.

Spokane arson suspect admits to starting new fires: Aaron Farinacci, the arson suspect who allegedly started the Old Trails Fire in Spokane, told police he had planned to set the fire in advance by researching a serial arsonist, and monitoring weather conditions. Farinacci also told police he allegedly started 25 fires in the area, since July 2025.