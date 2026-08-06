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Last updated:  Aug 07, 2026 - 7:10 AM PDT

LIVE: Spokane fire update, containment status, evacuations and latest maps

FOX 13 Seattle
LIVE: Spokane fire update, containment status, evacuations and latest maps

Multiple major wildfires in the Spokane region continue to burn, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes. As of Friday morning, firefighters have made significant progress containing the Autumn Lane, Old Trails and Fairview fires.

The fires have now burned more than 10,200 acres. Here are the latest figures:

Autumn Lane Fire: Burning 5,738 acres in the Indian Trail area northeast of Airway Heights. It's now 37% contained. 

Old Trails Fire: Burning 3,561 acres in the Nine Mile Falls area of northwestern Spokane. It's now 23% contained.

Fairview Fire: Burning about 992 acres in the Mead and Peone Prairie area of northeast Spokane. It's now 31% contained.

Spokane arson suspect admits to starting new fires: Aaron Farinacci, the arson suspect who allegedly started the Old Trails Fire in Spokane, told police he had planned to set the fire in advance by researching a serial arsonist, and monitoring weather conditions. Farinacci also told police he allegedly started 25 fires in the area, since July 2025.

Live coverage contributors

50 updates
Jim Jensen
Aug 06, 2026 - 7:00 AM PDT Jim Jensen

Live wildfire coverage from Spokane, Washington

Jim Jensen
Just now Jim Jensen

Extreme Fire Danger combined with a Red Flag Warning

Jim Jensen
9 minutes ago Jim Jensen

Air Quality Alert remains in Central, Eastern WA

Jim Jensen
24 minutes ago Jim Jensen

Smoke is making its way out of western WA

Jim Jensen
52 minutes ago Jim Jensen

Spokane Complex Fire containment: Updated figures

Jim Jensen
57 minutes ago Jim Jensen

Updated Fairview Fire Evacuation Map

Jim Jensen
1 hour ago Jim Jensen

Updated Old Trails Fire Evacuation Map

Jim Jensen
1 hour 3 min ago Jim Jensen

Spokane Fires: Autumn Lane Fire Evacuation Map

Jim Jensen
1 hour 5 min ago Jim Jensen

Updated Spokane Complex Fires Map: Friday, Aug. 7

Aug 06, 2026 - 7:09 PM PDT FOX 13 Seattle

Evacuations downgraded to Level 2 in some areas

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Wildfires Spokane County News