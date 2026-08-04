Spokane, WA Old Trails Fire arson suspect appears in court

The Brief Aaron Farinacci, the man accused of starting Spokane's devastating Old Trails Fire, appeared in court Tuesday on a first-degree arson charge. Investigators say witnesses saw the suspect near the fire's origin before smoke appeared. The wildfire has destroyed more than 400 structures. Authorities have not identified a motive, and Farinacci is scheduled to enter a plea at his Aug. 6 court hearing.



The man accused of starting the Old Trails Fire in Spokane, a catastrophic wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of evacuations, appeared in court Tuesday.

Aaron Forrest Farinacci, 37, faces a first-degree arson charge and currently sits in Spokane County Jail on $1 million bail.

Aaron Forrest Farinacci, the man accused of starting the Old Trails Fire in Spokane, is arrested on Monday, Aug. 3. (Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

Farinacci was arrested on Aug. 3, days after witnesses spotted a bald white man standing near the train tracks by a home on Euclid Road, the origin point of the Old Trails Fire.

Witnesses stated the suspect was looking "nervous" and was seen crouching down near some trees before smoke began rising 10 minutes later.

Spokane County deputies initially detained Farinacci on Aug. 1 when the fire started, and he was reportedly wearing a fanny pack that contained waterproof matches and a butane lighter.

Chimneys are the only structures remaining in a residential neighborhood after a wildfire hit the northern part of Spokane, Wash., Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Previous arrests and convictions

Spokane law enforcement says they previously contacted Farinacci regarding two fires in 2025, including an arson call in July and a wildfire at Riverside State Park in August.

The suspect was also arrested for first-degree premeditated murder in 2010 and has a conviction for manslaughter in Arizona.

Farinacci previously served about a decade in prison after killing his father during an argument about washing dishes. He was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty in 2012 to manslaughter and aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

Court documents do not explain a motive for why Farinacci started the Old Trails Fire. The Old Trails Fire has burned around 3,200 acres and destroyed more than 400 structures by Sunday.

At this time, police do not believe Farinacci is connected to the other two wildfires burning in Spokane County — the Autumn Lane fire and Fairview Fire. All three fires remain 0% contained.

What's next:

The suspect's next court date is scheduled for Aug. 6, where he will enter a guilty or not guilty plea.

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