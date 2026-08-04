Three uncontained fires have scorched over 10,000 acres across the Spokane region, destroying hundreds of homes and leaving widespread devastation.

Fueled by gusty winds and dry conditions, all three fires remain at 0% containment. Tens of thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate, with mandatory orders staying in full effect across multiple areas.

Arson arrest made: A 37-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree arson for allegedly starting the Old Trails Fire.

Old Trails Fire: Burning 3,621 acres in the Indian Trail area northwest of Airway Heights.

Autumn Lane Fire: Burning 5,869 acres in the Nine Mile Falls area of northwestern Spokane.

Fairview Fire: Burning about 1,056 acres in the Mead and Peone Prairie area of northeast Spokane.