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Last updated:  Aug 04, 2026 - 8:41 AM PDT

LIVE: Spokane fires arrest made, zero containment, evacuations remain

FOX 13 Seattle
LIVE: Spokane fires arrest made, zero containment, evacuations remain

Three uncontained fires have scorched over 10,000 acres across the Spokane region, destroying hundreds of homes and leaving widespread devastation.

Fueled by gusty winds and dry conditions, all three fires remain at 0% containment. Tens of thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate, with mandatory orders staying in full effect across multiple areas.

Arson arrest made: A 37-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree arson for allegedly starting the Old Trails Fire.

Old Trails Fire: Burning 3,621 acres in the Indian Trail area northwest of Airway Heights.

Autumn Lane Fire: Burning 5,869 acres in the Nine Mile Falls area of northwestern Spokane. 

Fairview Fire: Burning about 1,056 acres in the Mead and Peone Prairie area of northeast Spokane.

Live coverage contributors

12 updates
Jim Jensen
1 hour 45 min ago Jim Jensen

LIVE: Wildfire coverage from Spokane, Washington

Jim Jensen
6 minutes ago Jim Jensen

Spokane AQI reaches 212 'Very Unhealthy'

Jim Jensen
32 minutes ago Jim Jensen

Virgin Mary statue untouched by fire that swept through Balboa neighborhood

Jim Jensen
33 minutes ago Jim Jensen

Spokane fires are among at least 20 other wildfires in WA

Will Wixey
37 minutes ago Will Wixey

Arson suspect arrested: Accused of starting Old Trails Fire

Jim Jensen
56 minutes ago Jim Jensen

Spokane crews: Do not fly drones, keep firefighting pilots safe

Brian MacMillan
1 hour 2 min ago Brian MacMillan

Wildfire smoke blankets Washington state

Shirah Matsuzawa
1 hour 12 min ago Shirah Matsuzawa

Western WA crews deploy across the state to fight Spokane fires

Claire Anderson
1 hour 15 min ago Claire Anderson & Brian MacMillan & Ilona McCauley

Seattle weather: Heat, wildfire smoke triggers Air Quality Alert

Jim Jensen
1 hour 21 min ago Jim Jensen

Spokane Complex Fires Map

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Spokane County Crime and Public Safety News