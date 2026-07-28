Bite of Seattle shooting: Here's what Mayor Katie Wilson said Tuesday

On Tuesday, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson delivered updates on the investigation into Sunday's deadly mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle.

Follow along with live updates throughout the day: LIVE UPDATES: Bite of Seattle shooting investigation, suspect search

The backstory:

The shooting, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday near the Seattle Center Armory, left three people dead and sent five others to local hospitals, including a 2-year-old toddler. Police have detained a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with the violence, and a 19-year-old who died at the scene is considered to be a second suspect.

Ongoing investigation and care for victims

What they're saying:

"Good afternoon, members of the press. Thank you for joining myself and Chief Barnes for the latest information in this ongoing investigation. I appreciate your partnership and sharing where we’re at in this investigation."

"We continue to make sure that injured victims receive the care and resources they need. Yesterday, the medical examiner reported the identities of the deceased: 56-year-old Ashley Whitehead, 44-year-old Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba, and 19-year-old Junior Cee Niko Semo. Except for the 19-year-old, who we believe was involved in the shooting, we understand that all others who have passed or were injured were bystanders."

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Honoring victims at the Seattle Center vigil

"Thank you to those who organized and attended the vigil at Seattle Center campus last night, honoring and mourning these three individuals and all who have tragically lost their lives to gun violence in our city. I appreciated being there, being welcomed into the community, including talking with people who knew the victims, and connecting with fathers who have lost children to gun violence."

"I had a chance to talk with vendors, with youth, and others who were at the Bite of Seattle on Saturday – and members of the Seattle Center community about their experiences."

Mayor shares personal reflection from the vigil

"I might go off script for a moment just to share the most meaningful moments last night, for me: Arron Murphy-Paine, who is the father of Amaar Murphy-Paine, who was shot and killed outside Garfield High School in 2024, spoke eloquently. And one of the things he said was that when a tragedy like this happens, often we say, 'I can’t imagine,' 'I can’t imagine what it would be like to be there,' 'I can't imagine what it would be like to be a victim or to be a family member of a victim,' and he said, 'We have to start imagining'... 'We have to start imagining.' And for me, as the mother of a 2-year-old who spends a lot of time at Seattle Center, and knowing that a 2-year-old was shot... I can imagine."

"I think Arron is right. We have to start imagining, because that lens is worth the urgency that it deserves."

Upcoming silent vigil details

"To continue honoring all of those impacted by this senseless act of violence, the community is invited to gather for a silent vigil at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday."

"Come support one another. Bring a flower or a written message to the International Fountain, a space for reflection, compassion, and healing."

Supporting affected vendors and neighborhoods

"We’re working with our Office of Economic Development and the Seattle Center to reach out to the vendors who were impacted by the shooting, and to understand what types of support they might need. And we remain committed to working with impacted neighborhoods across our city, from Rainier Beach to the Chinatown-International District and Little Saigon, to Capitol Hill and North Aurora, to address both the immediate impacts and the root causes of gun violence."

Details on the suspects and gang-related violence

"Yesterday we shared that at least two people exchanged gunfire outside the Seattle Center Armory. One is in custody, and a second has been identified as the 19-year-old deceased man. Police believe that this was targeted, gang-related violence, and continue to look for other possible suspects."

Long-term gun violence reduction strategies

"At the press conference held Monday at noon, I shared a little about our approach for dealing with gun violence long-term: We are bringing in an expert in gun violence reduction – including youth violence prevention – who will partner with our city staff and our community-based partners to strengthen our coordination and accountability across our existing bodies of work. We are also in communication with and reaching out to the National Network for Safe Communities, Cure Violence Global, the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, and Cities United. These are organizations with demonstrated track records of helping cities to stand up successful gun violence reduction strategies across the country. And we look forward to learning from them about gaps and opportunities to enhance our existing gun violence work."

Partnering with community and government leaders

"I’d like to express thanks to Councilmember Rivera for the gun violence symposium that she recently organized to help to move this conversation forward. We will be undertaking this work in partnership with our City Council, the King County Executive and Council, the Regional Office for Gun Violence Prevention, our elected city and county attorneys, state and federal law enforcement partners, and most importantly, our communities who are disproportionately impacted by the epidemic of gun violence."

"At the same time, as we are advancing these strategies at the local level, we also know that reducing the number of guns on our streets requires state and federal policy changes. We are grateful for the leadership of the governor and state lawmakers who advance this work in Olympia, and for our United States senators and representatives who tirelessly advocate for common-sense reforms in our nation’s capital. Let them know that you care too."

Gratitude for first responders and city staff

"I want to continue to express gratitude to our police officers who have been working nonstop since this tragedy occurred and are providing regular updates to my office. And thank you to the Victim Advocates Team of the Human Services Department and all of our community partners who are focused on violence interruption. And I also want to again recognize and thank staff at Seattle Center who’ve been steadfast in their coordination during an incredibly difficult time."

The Source: Information in this story comes from a full press conference with Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

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