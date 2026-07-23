Floatplane crashes near WA's Sucia Islands with 11 on board
SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. - Up to 11 people were on board a floatplane that crashed north of Orcas Island on Thursday.
What we know:
It happened around 6 p.m. near Sucia Island, located in the San Juan Islands.
A Kenmore Air floatplane reportedly crashed in Shallow Bay. Multiple LifeFlight helicopters are currently circling Sucia Island, according to FlightAware.
A San Juan Island EMS ambulance standing by in Friday Harbor.
Up to 11 patients were reported in the floatplane crash, according to Orcas Island Fire and Rescue.
What we don't know:
The exact number of people on board the floatplane is currently unknown. No resulting injuries or rescues have been disclosed at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. The San Juan County Sheriff's Office will release additional information as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the San Juan County Sheriff's Office, FlightAware, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.