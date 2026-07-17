Is WA affected by the Taco Bell lettuce parasite outbreak? What to know

The Brief Federal investigators are linking a multistate outbreak of a foodborne parasite to lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in the Midwest and East. The supplier has been identified as California-based Taylor Farms, which distributed iceberg lettuce to locations across five states. While Washington is not among the affected states, local health officials have recorded 27 cases since May 1, mostly tied to international travel.



Federal investigators are linking a multistate outbreak of a foodborne parasite to iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in the Midwest and East.

Lettuce tied to parasite outbreak

What we know:

Both the CDC and the FDA stated that a single supplier of iceberg lettuce from Mexico was utilized by Taco Bell locations across five states. The Washington Post reported that the supplier is California-based Taylor Farms.

The five states named in the federal investigation are Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. Health agencies are advising the public not to eat shredded iceberg lettuce at Taco Bell locations within those specific states.

The illness, cyclosporiasis, is spread when people consume food or water contaminated by the parasite. It does not spread from person to person, and health officials noted that it is common to see cases during the summer as we are currently in the middle of its typical season. Symptoms include explosive diarrhea, nausea, a loss of appetite, abdominal pain, fatigue and weight loss.

The CDC currently has knowledge of more than 1,600 cases, though thousands have been recorded by individual states across the country. Michigan has reported the highest number of cases in a single state so far. In Washington, the Department of Health has tracked 27 cases since May 1. The majority of the Washington cases involved individuals who became sick after recently traveling internationally, though officials confirmed some likely contracted the illness within the U.S.

To prevent infection, the CDC recommends always washing hands and thoroughly cleaning fresh produce under running water before eating or cooking. Cooking can kill the parasite if the food reaches a temperature of 158 degrees or higher. Antibiotics are available to treat the illness. Additionally, the CDC is investigating other outbreaks of this illness that are not related to the lettuce served at Taco Bell.

What we don't know:

Federal health officials have not yet released the specific store locations or franchise addresses within the five affected states that received the contaminated shredded iceberg lettuce shipments. The FDA is looking into whether that lettuce went to other places, and the CDC is investigating other outbreaks not related to Taco Bell lettuce locations.

Staying Safe and Managing Symptoms

What you can do:

Consumers planning to travel are advised to consult a travel clinic or the CDC Travelers' Health website if they plan to visit an area designated as a risk area. Anyone experiencing severe stomach issues or prolonged fatigue after eating fresh produce should consult a medical professional, as antibiotics are available to treat the parasite.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the CDC, the FDA and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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