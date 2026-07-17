WA man cleared of child exploitation, was victim of ID theft

The Brief A Bremerton man falsely accused of child exploitation has been cleared by police after a digital investigation. Investigators discovered that the man's identity was stolen, and the online activity originated from an out-of-state internet address. Police have identified a potential suspect in another state and have notified federal authorities.



A local man who was confronted at his home and accused of child exploitation was actually the victim of identity theft, according to Bremerton police.

What we know:

Bremerton police say the investigation began on June 14 when officers responded to a 911 call at a local home. A group that conducts independent investigations into child exploitation had confronted a Bremerton man, believing he was exchanging inappropriate online messages with a minor.

Detectives obtained search warrants to examine the man's electronic devices and social media accounts. Through a forensic review of the digital evidence, investigators proved the homeowner was not responsible for the communications.

Instead, detectives tracked the online activity to an IP address located in another state. Police have identified a potential suspect at that out-of-state location. Police are now recognizing the Bremerton man as a victim of criminal impersonation. FOX is choosing not to identify the man as he is now a victim in the case and not a suspect.

Bremerton police have shared their findings and the suspect's information with the FBI and law enforcement in the suspect's home state.

What we don't know:

The name of the potential suspect, who was identified by police, has not been released, as well as the specific state where the suspect resides and where the IP address was tracked. Information about whether any official charges have been filed yet against the out-of-state suspect remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Bremerton Police Department.

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