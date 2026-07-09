WA Senate Republicans ask governor to halt climate policies driving gas prices up

The Brief Washington Senate Republicans are urging Gov. Bob Ferguson to call a special session to suspend the state's Climate Commitment Act, saying it drives up gas prices. Republicans argue the law adds about 60 cents per gallon at the pump, while Democrats blame national factors and defend the program. Ferguson has rejected the request, noting voters upheld the Climate Commitment Act in 2024 and indicating he will not call a special session.



Senate Republicans requesting Governor Ferguson call a special legislative session in Olympia to put a pause on the Climate Commitment Act. They argue the climate agenda is disproportionality burdening drivers at the pump.

In a letter sent to Governor Ferguson this week, Republican lawmakers stated that Washington drivers are facing some of the highest gas prices in the country. While acknowledging the higher prices due to the war in Iran, lawmakers also pointed to the state’s climate policies for also driving prices up way higher than prices in other states.

Senate Republicans say the cap-and-trade program under the Climate Commitment Act and the state’s fuel standard mandate are jointly adding another 60 cents to prices at the pump.

That is on top of the state’s 56.5 cent gas tax.

What they're saying:

State Senator Keith Goehner, one of the lawmakers who signed the letter, says they do not want to touch the state’s gas tax because those funds are dedicated to fixing roads and bridges. However, they are seeking to stop the Climate Commitment Act policies because those dollars go toward a climate agenda rather than infrastructure, and critics argue it has failed to deliver on promised clean energy metrics.

"The motoring public has a disproportionate burden placed on them for environmental concerns because the climate commitment collection money can only go towards specified things and it cannot go toward the actual restoration of our roads and bridges," Goehner said.

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The Climate Commitment Act was passed under former Governor Jay Inslee with strong support from Democrats aiming to reduce carbon emissions and promote cleaner energy. However, Goehner questioned the actual return on the public's investment.

"The money that we've collected when the Climate Commitment Act was passed, it was with the express purpose of reducing emissions. We have not seen that actually happen," Goehner said. "And so now we've collected over $4 billion and have not actually made progress toward the goals that were laid out with that Climate Commitment Act."

Goehner added that the public is paying money without seeing progress toward the program's original goals.

"We're making an investment but we're not getting a return on that investment, so people are paying money and watching it get spent [on] things that really don't achieve progress toward the goals that were laid out when the Climate Commitment Act was actually instituted," Goehner said.

When asked for specific examples regarding the lack of results, Goehner pointed to changes on the Department of Ecology’s website.

"The Department of Ecology used to have a standard. They were showing on their website, you know, what kinds of progress we were making toward reducing our emissions. That's gone," Goehner said. "I think they don't have it on there anymore because we have not achieved the benchmarks that were laid out."

The Capitol Building in Olympia, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dig deeper:

Goehner also raised concerns about market speculation, stating that his research shows outside investors are purchasing carbon credits as financial commodities rather than tools for emission reduction.

"Right now what we've got are people—not only the emitters are buying carbon credits, but we've gotten investors buying carbon credits," Goehner said. "And so if they're buying carbon credits, which means that these are not even the people that are trying to, to reduce their emissions. These are people that [are] speculating in the market. And they're buying credits with the idea that those credits are going to go up in cost, and then they'll sell them down the road. It's like buying futures."

The other side:

From the response FOX 13 received from Governor Ferguson’s Office, it appears there is no chance the governor will call a special session.

His office said the governor has been asked about it a number of times, highlighting statements he has made in the past.

"There’s a simple call they can make: The White House. Call the leader of their party and ask what on God’s green earth is going on. Our gas prices have gone up nationally by more than a buck for one reason and one reason only: the policies of that Administration," Governor Ferguson said. "So really, if they want to do something about gas prices, reach out to the leader of their party and do something about it."

Ferguson also says the Climate Commitment Act is popular among Washingtonians.

"I don’t think my opinion is what matters. The voters decided. This went to the voters. Our voters had that opportunity, there was a very public debate about this," Ferguson said.

Governor Fergusons said 62% agreed on the Climate Commitment Act.

He is pointing to Initiative 2117, which was placed on the ballot to repeal the Climate Commitment Act and 62% of voters rejected the Initiative in 2024.

Representative Joe Fitzgibbon, a Democrat who was central to passing the CCA gave a similar response to FOX 13 blaming high gas prices on President Trump. His statement reads in part:

"Yet instead of asking Trump and Republicans in Congress for relief from this ill-advised mistake, Senate Republicans yet again want to roll back Washington’s climate protection laws, which 62% of Washingtonians voted to keep less than two years ago. Climate change-induced drought and Trump Republican tariffs and wars are hitting Republican districts the hardest – maybe Republican senators should talk to their own party in DC about fixing some of the many harms they have inflicted upon Washington, starting with ending, not resuming, this dangerous war with Iran."

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