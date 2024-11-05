Washington voters in the November 2024 election have voted to keep Governor Jay Inslee’s landmark climate legislation, known as the Climate Commitment Act .

The Associated Press called the race at 8:46 p.m. on election night.

With the failure of Initiative No. 2117, major changes will be avoided in how the state regulates industries with high greenhouse gas emissions.

To learn more about Initiative 2117 , and what this latest vote means for Washington, keep reading.

What is Initiative 2117?

Initiative 2117 would have prevented state agencies from implementing or enforcing any carbon tax trading systems aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Initiative 2117 would have also repealed sections of the Climate Commitment Act, which currently requires large greenhouse gas emitters to reduce emissions or purchase allowances.

Where do proceeds from the Climate Commitment Act go in WA?

Proceeds from the program's auctions are used to fund climate resiliency projects and support communities disproportionately affected by pollution. In 2023, the auctions raised $1.8 billion for such initiatives.

If Initiative 2117 was repealed, what would have happened in WA?

The repeal would have eliminated both the cap-and-invest program and its associated funding for climate projects, along with related air quality improvement programs overseen by the Washington Department of Ecology.

Supporters of I-2117 argued the measure would have reduced regulatory burdens on industries and lowered energy prices. Opponents, however, were concerned about the potential loss of funding for environmental and climate initiatives.

