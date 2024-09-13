WA voter guide: What to know about the 2024 November general election

article

Washington state's 2024 general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and feature races for U.S. senator and representatives, Washington governor, attorney general, secretary of state and a variety of judicial and legislative races.

Keep reading to for important information on voting in Washington state, including how to register to vote, the vote by mail process and key dates you need to know.

Key dates you need to know

November general election 2024

Oct. 18: Ballots mailed out and AVUs available at voting centers; beginning of 18-day voting period.

Oct. 28: Online and mail registrations must be received 8 days before Election Day.

Nov. 5: Deadline for Washington state voter registration or updates (in person only).

Nov. 5: General election day

Register or update voter info in person by 8 p.m.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 5 to be counted.

Official drop boxes are open until 8 p.m.

How do I register to vote in WA?

There are three ways to register to vote in Washington. The secretary of state allows some people to register to vote online. You can also register by mail with a paper form, or at a county elections office.

If you need to check your voter registration information, you can visit voter.votewa.gov and verify your personal information, including your address.

What's on my WA ballot?

You can check what is on your ballot for your specific area and learn more by verifying your voter registration on the state's website. This will offer a localized ballot preview of all the races in your area.

WA voter guide by county

Clallam

Grays Harbor

Island

King

Kitsap

Mason

Pierce

Skagit

Snohomish

Thurston

Whatcom

In the 2024 primary election, there were 654 total races in Washington, including 123 state legislature races, 92 local races, 10 U.S. congressional races, nine statewide executive races, one U.S. senate race, one supreme court race and four superior court races.

There were 94 local measures, including 54 fire, 20 city/town, six parks and recreation, three hospital, three school and nine other local measures.

Offices open for election in the state legislature: 25 of 49 Senate seats and all 98 House seats.

Where do I vote in WA?

Your ballot materials are mailed to the address where you're registered to vote. Be sure to sign your return envelope. Then, drop your ballot at an official drop box or return it by mail. No stamp is needed.

You can view a list of drop box locations online. The list will continue to be updated through Election Day.

This map includes statewide locations of ballot drop boxes and voting centers for the current election. View all available locations, or drill down by selecting a specific county and location type. For more details on your county locations contact your local elections office, or for a personalized list sign in to VoteWA.gov. Drop Box and Voting Center Locations - Elections & Voting - WA Secretary of State

This map includes statewide locations of ballot drop boxes and voting centers for the current election. View all available locations, or drill down by selecting a specific county and location type.

For more details on your county locations, contact your local elections office, or for a personalized list sign in to votewa.gov.

Be aware, the Secretary of State's Office has redesigned the state voter portal.

How do I know WA elections are secure?

The Washington secretary of state says, "We work hard to make sure your vote is safe and secure before, during, and after an election. Elections processes are fair and transparent. You can often observe these processes in person or via live video streams. Contact your local county elections office for more information."

The Washington secretary of state's office provides information about how elections are kept secure before, during and after elections. This includes testing of voting systems, county review, paper ballots, signature checking, chain of custody, scanning and tabulation, post-election random batch audits, post-election risk-limiting audits and full ballot reconciliation.

Did you know? A voter who turns 18 between the August primary and the November general election can vote in the primary, according to RCW 29A.08.170.

How do I learn more about WA candidates and offices?

A voters' pamphlet will be mailed to each household with a registered voter. You can get more information from the secretary of state website. You can also see who is running on a federal level, state level and for legislature online.

Where can I find data for the WA state election?

Ballot status report : The ballot status report, also known as the matchback report, contains ballots received, accepted or challenged. Matching it back to the voter registration database reveals who has yet to vote. All voter information in the report is public information.

Ballot return statistics : The ballot return statistics report breaks down the number and percentage of ballots received by each county elections department.

Voter registration database or request form : Request a complete list of voters and publicly available information. The extract is large and may require particular expertise or tools to navigate.

Where can I find information about past WA elections?

Additional resources for voters

MORE 2024 ELECTION NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Who's winning the race for president? Latest polls show debate's impact

Widespread problems with the US mail system could disrupt voting, election officials warn

'No third debate,' Trump says on Truth Social

Debate recap: How Trump, Harris addressed key issues

Trump falsely claims migrants in Ohio are eating pets

Where Trump, Harris stand on the economy, wages, and taxes

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.