Blizzard Warning for WA passes, Wind Warnings, and flooding continues

The Brief Heavy rain is pushing Western Washington rivers toward major flood stages, with watches and warnings in effect through Thursday. Strong winds up to 60 mph are expected overnight, raising the risk of downed trees and widespread power outages. A Blizzard Warning is set for the Cascade passes, and officials warn that mountain travel may be dangerous or delayed until conditions improve.



As rain continues to move into Western Washington tonight and through the rest of the week, rivers are expected to rise. The latest river forecast shows the Skagit River at both Mt. Vernon and Concrete cresting at major flood stage.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of Western Washington tonight through Thursday. Flood warnings also remain in effect for our major rivers until further notice.

A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory is in effect for Western Washington tonight through early Wednesday. Winds will reach 50 to 60 mph by the early morning hours.

Most of Western Washington is under a wind alert, and this could create increased power outages and downed trees.

Showers will continue tonight as a cold front moves through the area. Snow levels will drop bringing more snow to the mountains and gusty winds as well.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Cascade passes from 2 a.m. Wednesday through noon for heavy snow and gusty winds. Mountain pass travel will be difficult, so it is encouraged to wait for better conditions.

What's next:

Showers will be more scattered by Wednesday afternoon with even a few sunbreaks. Highs will be cooler midweek through the weekend with the snow levels staying lower. We will be watching for landslide concerns and river flooding through the end of the week.

Showers will be more scattered by Wednesday afternoon with even a few sunbreaks. (FOX 13 Seattle)

