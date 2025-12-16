NBA to make decision on possible expansion in 2026 with Seattle, Las Vegas top candidates

article

The Brief The NBA will make a decision on domestic expansion in 2026, Commissioner Adam Silver said on Tuesday. Seattle and Las Vegas are the leading candidates for expansion if the NBA elects to grow from 30 teams to 32 teams. "Not a secret, we’re looking at this market in Las Vegas. We are looking at Seattle,"Silver said. "… I want to be sensitive there about this notion that we’re somehow teasing these markets, because I know we’ve been talking about it for a while."



The NBA plans to make a decision regarding domestic expansion in the coming year, Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday, offering the most definitive timeline since the league began exploring the possibility of moving from 30 to 32 teams.

And if there are favorites, as has long been expected, Las Vegas and Seattle are at the top of the list.

"Not a secret, we’re looking at this market in Las Vegas. We are looking at Seattle," Silver said before the NBA Cup final between San Antonio and New York. "We’ve looked at other markets as well. I’d say I want to be sensitive there about this notion that we’re somehow teasing these markets, because I know we’ve been talking about it for a while."

Expansion has been a topic for years in the NBA, and it's no secret that Seattle — which had a team until the SuperSonics were moved to Oklahoma City in 2008 — and Las Vegas have long been clamoring for franchises.

"I think Seattle and Las Vegas are two incredible cities," Silver said. "Obviously we had a team in Seattle that had great success. We have a WNBA team here in Las Vegas in the Aces. ... I don’t have any doubt that Las Vegas, despite all of the other major league teams that are here now, the other entertainment properties, that this city could support an NBA team.

"I think now we’re in the process of working with our teams and gauging the level of interest and having a better understanding of what the economics would be on the ground for those particular teams and what a pro forma would look like for them, and then sometime in 2026 we’ll make a determination."

Cup future

Silver revealed on Amazon Prime Video's pregame show for the NBA Cup final that the title game of the tournament may move away from Las Vegas.

Among the sites under consideration: "Some storied college arenas," Silver said. "We're looking at other ways we can do this."

Semifinal games in the Cup will be played at No. 1 seed home sites starting next season, so the concept of a final four in Las Vegas was going to change in 2026 anyway.

Cup viewership increases

Going to a streaming service hasn't prevented fans from watching the NBA Cup.

Saturday night's semifinals on Prime Video — in its first season as a league broadcast partner — averaged 1.67 million viewers, a 14% increase over last season's semifinals.

And Saturday's doubleheader — San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City and New York vs. Toronto — saw a 126% year-over-year increase in social media views, the league said, with more than 400 million views across all platforms.

NBA Europe plans

Silver hinted that there might be some news next month on the plans for the NBA's project with FIBA to start a league in Europe.

That makes sense, with the league set to play regular-season games in Berlin and London next month when Orlando and Memphis go over for a pair of matchups.

"I would say we’re casting a very, very wide net right now and essentially saying to anyone who’s interested, come see our bankers, explain to us why you’re interested, how you view the opportunity, what resources you would put behind opening a team, and then we’re taking all that information back," Silver said. "And then I think sometime in late January, or in January, we’ll be in a position to have more serious conversations with those interested parties."

Chris Paul's future

Silver said he got the news on Chris Paul being sent home by the Los Angeles Clippers the same way basically everyone else did: He checked his phone in the middle of the night.

"I will say I was dismayed just for everyone involved," Silver said. "As you know, I’m particularly close to Chris because he was president of the Players Association many years. ... I would love to see him finish off the season on another team. He’s already announced this is his last season, so I’d love to see him finish strong."

Silver said it's not his role "to cross-examine the participants" and added that he hasn't talked to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer about what happened.

"It’s an unfortunate situation that it ended the way it did," Silver said. "So, I’m focused, and I hope Chris is now, on the future."

Silver says WNBA talks are progressing

Silver said he and NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum are available to help the WNBA and its players strike a new labor deal, if needed.

Silver said he's "optimistic" a deal will get done.

"I’m tracking things very closely," Silver said. "We’re integrated at the league office. I talk to the people who are at the negotiating table on a daily basis. As I’ve said before, we, the NBA-WNBA collective, acknowledged that our players deserve to be paid significantly more than they have so far based on the increased success of the league. It’s just a question now of finding a meeting of the minds in terms of what is a fair deal. It’s going to require compromise on both sides."

