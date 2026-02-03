Straight out of high school right to Super Bowl XLIX for Seahawks dancer

The Brief Less than a year after graduating from high school in Renton, 18-year-old Errin Willliams was cheering the Seahawks on the field of Super Bowl XLIX. Williams became a Seahawks dancer right after high school, and danced with the team for several seasons. As the Seahawks get ready for the Super Bowl XLIX rematch, Williams shares what it's like to be on the field of the big game.



From high school straight to Super Bowl XLIX, Errin Williams found herself standing on the field of the big game at 18 years old.

"If your rhinestones are not flying off, you’re not dancing hard enough," said Williams.

In less than a year after graduating from Hazen High School in Renton, Williams was packing up her gear and making sure her uniform was perfect, and pressed to fly from Seattle to Arizona for Super Bowl XLIX.

"I didn’t even think or imagine of cheering on the sidelines as a cheerleader. I didn’t think that was in my scope," said Williams.

Williams says Super Bowl weekend was packed with practices, appearances, and of course, the big game.

"I was like a deer in headlights. It was so shocking, but so exciting and so nerve-wracking. There were so many emotions in that one moment," said Williams.

She says the excitement during the game was electric, until the very end.

"We literally seen our confetti go up so that it can be shot out of the rockets, and that last play happened, and we seen them switch the confetti so fast," she said.

Williams danced with the Hawks for several seasons, taking a break during her tenure to attend Washington State University.

Now, as the Hawks get ready for their revenge against the Patriots, Williams is still dancing, but in a slightly different way.

Williams is teaching a new generation at her former high school, as the head dance coach.

She tells FOX 13 Seattle one of the best things about being a Seahawks dancer was inspiring young people.

What they're saying:

"Being able to look and meet little girls that look like me, and they see my face," said Williams. "It’s just that representation that you don’t always see, and it’s so important for girls at those learning ages to be able to see, and boys to be able to see someone that looks like them being able to live out their dream so that they can do the same," she added.

