Shane Wright scores twice as Seattle Kraken beat Maple Leafs 5-2

Wright and Brandon Montour scored in succession in the second period to give Seattle a 3-1 lead, and Wright added a second goal in the third period to restore a two-goal lead after Morgan Rielly's power play goal cut into the Kraken advantage.

Matty Beniers scored his 10th goal in the month of January alone, setting a new Kraken record for most goals in a single month, and Jared McCann had a goal and an assist to set a Kraken record for points in a single month with 19.

Joey Daccord made 29 saves on 31 shots in goal for Seattle.

Beniers scored just 1:21 into the game to put the Kraken in front early, beating Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolarz off a McCann assist to the slot for a 1-0 lead.

Nick Robertson tied the game with 4:58 left in the period as a turnover from Jordan Eberle fell right to his stick and he fired a slap shot by Daccord to bring the game level.

Daccord made a stellar pair of saves to deny Troy Stecher's attempt to give Toronto the lead early in the second period. With Stetcher coming out of the box after the Maple Leafs killed off a penalty, Stecher got an initial shot and a dangerous rebound chance that Daccord snared with his glove to keep the game at 1-1.

Wright put Seattle back on top as he was able to finish a rebound on a Jaden Schwartz chance from distance for a 2-1 lead. Just 30 seconds later, Freddy Gaudreau sliced end-to-end through Toronto's defense and set up Montour for a 3-1 advantage.

Rielly's goal came with Wright in the box for a holding penalty against Nicolas Roy five minutes into the third period. A shot from distance through traffic beat Daccord to make it a one-goal game. But just over two minutes later, Montour won a puck off Matias Maccelli on the wall to set up Wright for his second of the game to give Seattle a 4-2 lead.

McCann scored on an empty net for the final margin.

Berkly Catton doesn't return after collision.

The Kraken had two players need to head for the locker room during the first period, with one unable to return to action.

Jaden Schwartz briefly left to get checked out after inadvertently banging knees with Nicolas Roy in the neutral zone. Schwartz remained down on the ice and eventually needed some assistance leaving the ice. He was back to his normal ice time by the start of the second period.

However, rookie Berkly Catton was wiped out in a collision with defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and did not return to action. Catton was reaching for the puck at the Toronto blue line when Ekman-Larsson's hip collided with Catton's head at speed. Catton went flailing to the ice and also needed assistance to leave the ice.

What's next:

The Kraken leave for a three-game road trip before the NHL's Winter Olympics break.

Seattle plays the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday before back-to-back nights against the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

