Capitals' Brandon Duhaime fined for poking Seattle Kraken's Jacob Melanson from the bench

The Brief Washington Capitals forward Brandon Duhaime has been fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for poking Seattle's Jacob Melanson while on the bench. Duhaime made contact with Melanson while the Kraken player was skating by with just over seven minutes left in the second period of the teams' game Tuesday night. Melanson reached for his right arm and left the ice immediately but remained in the game. No penalty was called on the play. Duhaime started a fight with Melanson with just over a minute left in the Capitals' 5-1 loss.



Washington Capitals forward Brandon Duhaime was fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for poking the Seattle Kraken’s Jacob Melanson while on the bench.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the supplemental discipline Wednesday. The department, led by retired enforcer George Parros, recently took over control of all the league's in-arena disciplinary decisions, some of which were previously handled by hockey operations.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Jacob Melanson #63 of the Seattle Kraken and Brandon Duhaime #22 of the Washington Capitals fight during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena on January 27, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Kraken won 5-1. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Duhaime made contact with Melanson while the Kraken player was skating by with just over seven minutes left in the second period of the teams’ game Tuesday night. Melanson reached for his right arm and left the ice immediately but remained in the game, and no penalty was called on the play.

Duhaime started a fight with Melanson with just over a minute left in the Capitals’ 5-1 loss and got an extra minor penalty for roughing. Duhaime, 28, is a pending unrestricted free agent and could be dealt ahead of the March 6 deadline if Washington opts to sell.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Matty Beniers, Berkly Catton score 18 seconds apart in 3rd period as Seattle Kraken beat Devils 4-2

Seattle Kraken can't overcome sluggish start, lose 4-2 to Ducks

Seattle Kraken snap four-game slide with 4-1 win over Islanders

Connor Dewar scores twice as Seattle Kraken lose 6-3 to Penguins

Nate Schmidt scores twice as Seattle Kraken lose 6-3 to Mammoth

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.