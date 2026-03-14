Seattle weather: Drier and milder weekend ahead

Drier and milder weather is ahead for the weekend in western Washington after an active snowy Friday, but Saturday morning could be icy in spots.

Rain/Snow Chance and Icy Roads Early Saturday

The frontal boundary responsible for our recent stormy weather will finally slide south of western Washington on Saturday. Behind it, slightly colder air is moving in. That will drop temperatures below freezing Saturday morning and could lead to icy roads in spots.

Icy roads and isolated snow showers could be a factor Saturday morning in parts of Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Puget Sound Convergence Zone snow or a rain and snow mix is possible in Snohomish and King counties early Saturday before temperatures warm up.

Before you get too excited (or worried), moisture will be limited to only a few areas. Many spots in the north and south Puget Sound will be waking up to sunshine.

A Puget Sound Convergence Zone could bring brief snow showers to parts of King and Snohomish counties Saturday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Brief break before the next round

Late Saturday night, an upper-level ridge will begin building over western Washington. That ridge will briefly dry things out before our next system approaches. Sunday will bring mostly dry conditions with warmer temperatures and more showers developing later in the evening.

After some morning ice and a rain/snow mix in spots, Western Washington will turn sunny. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmer air takes over

Late Sunday into early Monday, snow levels are expected to surge to 5,000 to 8,000 feet. That means the mountains will transition from snow to rain except at the highest elevations. Any new mountain snow early Sunday will become limited as warmer air continues to push inland.

Snow levels will rise next week, bringing rain to the Cascades and Olympics. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Milder pattern next week

That same upper-level ridge will stick around through much of next week, bringing a noticeable warmup. Temperatures will climb into the 50s early in the week, and by midweek many areas could reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

That is a big change from our recent chilly pattern. Multiple weak atmospheric rivers will keep western Washington mild, wet, and occasionally breezy through the week.

Temperatures will warm up next week with continued rain showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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