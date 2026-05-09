Employee shot, killed at Seattle business, police hunt for suspects

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a shooting death after a man was found dead Monday morning inside a business in the Northgate neighborhood. Officers found the victim, a worker in his 20s, with fatal gunshot wounds. Investigators did not immediately have or release information on the identity of possible suspects or arrests.



Seattle police detectives are investigating a homicide after an employee was found shot to death Monday morning inside a business just south of the Northgate neighborhood.

Police response to Northgate shooting

What we know:

Officers with the Seattle Police Department were called to a business in the 8500 block of Lake City Way Northeast just before 9 a.m. Monday following a report of a man killed.

Inside, they say they found a man in his 20s who worked at the location suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The Seattle Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene. Homicide units blocked off the area to process evidence, and the medical examiner will later determine the official cause of death.

Northgate shooting scene on May 9, 2026

What we don't know:

Seattle police have not released the name of the business where the shooting occurred or the identity of the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

Investigation into the Seattle killing

There is currently no information available regarding a suspect, and no one has been taken into custody. Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Northgate shooting scene on May 9, 2026

What you can do:

Anyone who has information that could help detectives is urged to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Northgate shooting scene on May 9, 2026

The Source: This article is based on a news release provided by the Seattle Police Department regarding an active homicide investigation. Information about the victim's age and the timing of the response was confirmed by police statements at the scene.

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