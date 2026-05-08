‘Still in the trenches’: Cancer moms donate blood to support families

The Brief A group of mothers whose children battled cancer spent Mother’s Day weekend donating blood in Bellevue to support families currently undergoing pediatric cancer treatment. Organizers highlighted that cancer patients use approximately 25% of the U.S. blood supply and warned that donations often drop to dangerously low levels during the summer months. Participants shared personal stories of the life-saving impact of transfusions, including one mother whose son required over 50 units during his treatment for stage four kidney cancer.



A group of mothers whose children have battled cancer spent part of Mother’s Day weekend donating blood in Bellevue at Bloodworks Northwest, hoping to help families currently facing pediatric cancer treatment.

"We’re on the cusp of another gorgeous Seattle summer, but that’s when our blood supplies get dangerously low," said Kirkland mother Christine O'Connell. "That’s really scary."

A story behind each donation

For O’Connell, donating blood carries special meaning. She said her daughter was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer at just 3 years old.

"We came here today to donate together in honor of Mother’s Day," said O’Connell. "It’s our gift to the cancer moms that are still in the trenches."

O’Connell’s friend, Jessica Mueller, said she never considered donating blood before her son became sick.

Her son, Lorne, was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in 2017. During treatment, Mueller said he required more than 50 blood transfusions.

Mueller said Lorne died just weeks before his fourth birthday. In the years since, she has remained connected to the community of families formed through childhood cancer treatment.

"That’s how we all met cancer," said Mueller. "It’s not the club you want to be in. It’s not how you want to meet friends, but I’m really happy we have each other."

Today, Mueller dedicates her time to The Light Collective organization providing meals and aid to families impacted by childhood cancer.

According to the report, roughly 25% of the blood supply donated in the United States is used by cancer patients. Anyone looking to donate is encouraged to visit the Bloodworks Northwest website.

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