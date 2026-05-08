Watch out for yellow-legged hornets in WA, new spotting sparks honey bee fears

The Brief Agriculture officials found a live yellow-legged hornet, a highly invasive species known to destroy honey bee hives, at the Port of Vancouver on April 30. While state entomologists believe the hornet was an isolated case, they have placed traps in the area as a precaution. Residents in the Vancouver area are being asked to report any sightings of the hornet, which features distinctive yellow-orange markings and yellow lower legs.



Washingtonians are asked to be on watch for sightings of a highly invasive yellow-legged hornet that a state grain inspector discovered at the Port of Vancouver on April 30.

Invasive Hornet Intercepted at Port of Vancouver

What we know:

A Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) grain inspector spotted and photographed the hornet during a routine ship inspection. Though the insect was destroyed, entomologists confirmed it was a yellow-legged hornet. On May 1, state and federal staff searched the ship and the surrounding area but found no further evidence of the pests.

Yellow legged hornet compared to bumble bee (Source: USDA) and specimen found in Vancouver, WA (WSDA)

Why you should care:

The yellow-legged hornet is a serious threat to the environment and local agriculture. In Europe, the species spread rapidly and caused a 30% reduction in honey bee hives and honey production. The hornet was first found in the U.S. near the Port of Savannah in 2023 and has since moved into South Carolina.

What we don't know:

While officials are hopeful this was a "one-off interception," it is not yet known if any other hornets successfully left the vessel before the inspection or if there are active nests already established in the Vancouver area.

Identifying and reporting the hornet

The yellow-legged hornet is smaller than the northern giant hornet, which was declared eradicated in Washington in 2024. Workers are about 0.75 to 1 inch long. They are named for their legs, which are yellow on the lower half, and they have a yellow-orange segment on their abdomen. Their nests are often found in tree branches and are covered in a paper-like material.

What they're saying:

"We are hopeful that this was a one-off interception, which occasionally happens at our ports," said Sven Spichiger, WSDA Pest Program manager. "But given the serious nature of this hornet and its potential impact to honey bees, we are asking for extra vigilance from people in the Vancouver area".

What you can do:

The WSDA is asking the public to report suspected sightings at agr.wa.gov/hornets. If you see one, take a photo and, if it is safe, keep the specimen in a freezer for officials.

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