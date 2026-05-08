Seattle mayor's office orders construction equipment moved in Leschi

The Brief Business owners in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood say city leaders intervened after a surprise construction project at a local marina blocked storefronts just days before Mother’s Day. The mayor’s office confirmed that heavy machinery and barricades will be removed by the end of the day Friday to restore parking for the holiday weekend. While the city has paused the project until August, local shop owners say the lack of communication regarding the 140 affected parking spots threatened their busiest time of year.



Business owners in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood are thanking city leaders for responding after an unannounced construction project barricaded storefronts during one of the busiest weeks of the year.

Leschi businesses 'blindsided' by marina project

The backstory:

The construction project at the Leschi Marina began Monday without warning to provide electrical, sewer and water services to a new facility. Business owners say they arrived at work to find massive equipment and barricades blocking 140 parking spots in two lots and nearby street parking.

"It's no secret—Mother's Day is the busiest day in restaurants in the year, nationwide, hands down," said Bart Evans, owner of BluWater Bistro.

What we know:

According to city officials, the contractor was required to notify adjacent properties at least 10 days before work began and hold meetings with local business owners to discuss parking mitigation. City representatives said those requirements were not met, leading to an immediate pause on the project until mid-August.

What we don't know:

The city has not yet identified the specific contractor responsible for the permit violations or confirmed if the company will face fines for failing to notify the community.

Neighborhood outcry leads to project pause

What they're saying:

Yousef Shulman, owner of Leschi Market, said Friday that while businesses understand the need for the work, the sudden lack of communication was the primary issue.

"We've known about the work for like the last nine years," Shulman said. "We've been in contact and communication has been great. It's up until now that it's been an issue."

Shulman credited local customers for helping get the attention of city leaders. "As a neighborhood, we rely on the support of the community here and the surrounding communities to keep us alive and keep us going," he said.

What's next:

BluWater Bistro posted on Facebook Thursday that the mayor’s office called to provide an update on the situation. Officials told business owners the equipment would be moved by the end of the day Friday. Crews are expected to clear the area entirely to ensure parking is open for the holiday weekend before the project resumes in August.

The Source: This story originated from direct interviews conducted by FOX 13 reporters with business owners Bart Evans and Yousef Shulman. Information regarding the mayor's office intervention and the project pause was confirmed through statements from Seattle city officials and verified social media updates from local businesses.

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