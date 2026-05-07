Seattle man investigated after video shows him throwing rock at Hawaii monk seal

The Brief Authorities are investigating a 37-year-old Seattle man after social media footage allegedly showed him throwing an object at a monk seal in Lahaina. State officials have handed the investigation over to federal law enforcement for review under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Officials are also warning the public to stay away from a mother seal and her pup on Oʻahu to avoid potential attacks and heavy fines.



A Seattle man is under investigation after social media posts appeared to show him throwing a large object at a Hawaiian monk seal in Maui, wildlife officials said.

Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi (RK96) and her newborn pup on Kaimana Beach, May 4, 2026. (file) (Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Federal investigation launched

What we know:

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) launched its investigation after Instagram videos that appear to show a man throwing a rock at a monk seal swimming near Lahaina. In the video, the rock landed just inches away from the seal's head.

Maui police notified state conservation officers about the incident on May 5, and officers detained a 37-year-old Seattle man who matched the suspect's description. He was advised of his rights and requested a lawyer.

What's next:

Since Hawaiian monk seals are protected under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act, investigators turned the case over to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Law Enforcement.

What we don't know:

Authorities said the man's identity has not been released because he has not been charged. It is unclear what the object was that was thrown at the seal or if the seal suffered any injuries from the incident.

Wildlife safety warnings on O'ahu

On O'ahu, officials said there have been several instances of people breaking through a temporary fence on Kaimana Beach to get near a 15-year-old seal and her pup that was born on May 3.

What they're saying:

"If the mother seal perceives any human or pet to be a threat, she may attack. This is what happened during a 2022 encounter between a swimmer and a mother seal at Kaimana Beach. The swimmer suffered lacerations to her face, back and arm," Chief Redulla said.

Violating protections for these endangered animals can lead to financial penalties, which have resulted in fines of several thousand dollars in monk-seal-related incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

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