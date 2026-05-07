Rainier Beer reveals 'R-Day' musical lineup and new 2026 features in Seattle

The Brief Rainier Beer is bringing its annual "R-Day" celebration back to the Georgetown neighborhood on Sept. 12. The event is completely free to the public and features a musical lineup headlined by heavy psych-rock band Kadabra. New for this year, the block party will debut a food truck garden with dedicated seating alongside the returning aRCade.



Rainier Beer will host its iconic R-Day block party in Georgetown on Sept. 12, featuring free live music, beer gardens and a new food truck plaza.

(Rainier Beer)

Who is headlining Rainier Beer's ‘R-Day’ this year?

What we know:

Rainier Beer’s "R-Day" is returning to the Georgetown neighborhood on Sept. 12. The event is free to attend and does not require a ticket. This year's celebration includes a musical lineup designed to highlight the Pacific Northwest indie scene, featuring headliner Kadabra along with DEHD and Telehealth.

Why you should care:

R-Day has become a staple celebration of "Old Seattle" vibes, allowing residents to gather in one of the city's oldest industrial neighborhoods to celebrate local beer and culture. Attendees can visit multiple onsite beer gardens or frequent independent local bars in the area.

What we don't know:

While the date is confirmed for Sept. 12, the specific start and end times for the musical performances and the block party have not yet been released.

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What's next:

Fans of the event can expect the return of the free-to-play aRCade. Additionally, organizers are debuting a new food truck garden that includes dedicated seating areas to encourage guests to stay longer.

The Source: Information for this story was provided via a press announcement from Rainier Beer.

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