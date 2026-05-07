Seattle's Pioneer Square will become car-free zone for 2026 World Cup matches

The Brief The Seattle Department of Transportation will transform Pioneer Square into a pedestrian-only zone during 2026 FIFA World Cup match days to accommodate large crowds. Street closures will take effect four hours before kickoff, while neighborhood parking restrictions are scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. on game days. City officials aim for 80% of stadium attendees to arrive via public transit or other car-free methods to reduce congestion near Lumen Field.



Pioneer Square will transform into a pedestrian-only zone on match days during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced.

What's next:

The city plans to restrict vehicle traffic in the neighborhood near Lumen Field to create a walkable, "people-focused" experience for the tens of thousands of fans expected to attend the international tournament.

Match Day traffic restrictions

Timeline:

Under the new plan, street closures in Pioneer Square will begin four hours prior to the start of each match. Residents and visitors should also prepare for parking restrictions, which will take effect at 2 a.m. on every match day.

SDOT officials stated the goal is to ensure the safety and mobility of large crowds moving between transit hubs, fan zones, and the stadium.

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Shift toward public transit

Big picture view:

City leadership has set an ambitious goal for the event's carbon footprint and traffic management. Officials hope that 80% of attendees arriving at the Seattle stadium will do so car-free.

To reach this target, the city is encouraging fans to utilize Link light rail, buses, and sounder trains. The pedestrian-only zone in Pioneer Square is designed to facilitate this flow of foot traffic from nearby transit stations to Lumen Field.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Department of Transportation.

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