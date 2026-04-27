Pike Place without cars: Success story or still unsettled?

The Brief Pike Place Market’s car-free pilot has boosted foot traffic and sales, with officials calling it a success after one year. Some vendors report mixed results, citing uneven sales and concerns about access, deliveries and enforcement. The program will continue through summer, with a decision on making it permanent still pending.



One year after Pike Place Market restricted most vehicle traffic during business hours, city leaders and vendors are weighing whether the pedestrian-only pilot is delivering on its promise and whether it should become permanent.

Pike Place Market (FOX 13 Seattle)

Pedestrian pilot shows gains in visits, sales

The pilot program, which limits most vehicles during peak daytime hours, has been described as a success by advocates who say it has improved both safety and the overall experience.

"People love coming down to Pike Place Market, it really is the heart and soul of Seattle," said Gordon Padelford, executive director of the Seattle Streets Alliance. "It feels just so much more like home when you’re not dodging cars trying to walk through the street."

Padelford pointed to data from a Market Public Development Authority study showing increases in both foot traffic and sales since the change.

"Visitors are up. Sales are up. Fire and SPD are able to get through smoothly," he said.

Pike Place Market (FOX 13 Seattle)

He added that while the physical look of the market has largely stayed the same aside from signage and barriers at entrances, the atmosphere has shifted, calling it more "family friendly" and "relaxing."

Businesses see mixed impact

What they're saying:

The study found overall sales at the market have increased by about 8% since the pilot began last May, including growth in areas like the lower levels known as the "Down Under." But not all vendors say they are feeling those gains equally.

Skyler Davis, a cheese monger at The Cheese Box, said customers have embraced the pedestrian-friendly environment.

"The customers all love the change,everyone’s super happy to be walking around and not feel crowded," said Davis.

He also believes the street is safer without cars. He would see car accidents every week.

A street closed sign at Pike Place Market. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Still, Davis said business results have been inconsistent.

"There has been an impact on business over this last year. I’m not sure if that’s in part due to larger geopolitical and economic factors," he said.

Davis noted a drop in international tourism, including fewer visitors from Canada, which he believes could be contributing factors to a decline in sales.

"There’s definitely something in the air. Something’s happening economically to affect the market here. I can’t attribute that specifically to the street being closed," he said.

The other side:

Before the pilot, some business owners worried about how deliveries and access would work without regular vehicle traffic.

Padelford said those concerns have largely been addressed, and the market remains a functioning commercial hub.

"This is a working market and it needs to make sense for the businesses here," he said.

Authorized vehicles are still allowed during designated hours, and ADA access remains in place for those with placards.

Outlined in the new study are some "negative themes" received as feedback from the market community. Among them, frustration with enforcement. Some vendors want to expand loading times to more than 30 minutes, while others are upset they can no longer park for free for the entire day on Pike Place.

A 30-minute loan and unload sign at Pike Place Market. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The pilot is set to continue through the summer, after which the market authority and Seattle Department of Transportation will determine next steps.

Padelford said he hopes the city moves toward a permanent solution, potentially replacing temporary barriers with infrastructure like retractable bollards.

He also noted additional security measures could be introduced ahead of major events like the FIFA World Cup, including more heavy-duty barriers designed to protect pedestrians.

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