Seattle Reign FC to offer free tickets for kids 12 and under

The Brief Seattle Reign FC and Starbucks are offering up to five free tickets for kids 12 and under with the purchase of one adult ticket. The promotion applies to the Reign’s six remaining home matches this season, beginning July 12 against the Portland Thorns. The program aims to make women’s soccer more accessible for families and help grow the next generation of fans.



Kids in Seattle have a unique opportunity to watch women's soccer matches for free at Lumen Field this year.

What we know:

Seattle Reign FC announced a partnership with Starbucks to provide families with up to five complimentary youth tickets with the purchase of one adult ticket, titled the "Kids 12 & Under Free" program.

The club is rolling out the new ticket structure for its six remaining home matches of the 2026 NWSL season. The promotion kicks off on July 12, when the Reign hosts Portland Thorns FC.

PAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND - MAY 22: Maddie Dahlien #5 of Seattle Reign FC celebrates scoring her team's second goal with teammate Phoebe McClernon #21 during the NWSL match between Boston Legacy FC and Seattle Reign at Centreville Bank Stadium on May 2 (Ed Mulholland / NWSL / Getty Images) Expand

The program hopes to build the next generation of fans in soccer and women's sports by removing barriers for families and children, making live game experiences more accessible.

What they're saying:

"We want young fans to grow up feeling like this club belongs to them," said Maya Mendoza-Exstrom, Chief Business Officer of Seattle Reign FC. "Kids 12 & Under Free is about creating traditions, core memories and repeat experiences for families throughout Washington State. Our goal is not simply to bring kids to one match, but invite them to belong and help us shape the next generation of Reign FC fandom."

Starbucks coffeehouses across Washington state will distribute information about the new ticketing options starting this summer.

"As a company that started right here in Seattle, we’re proud to partner with Seattle Reign FC and support this program across our hometown," said Erin Silvoy, senior vice president of global marketing at Starbucks. "We know connection starts with access. By helping bring this program to more communities across Washington, we hope to create more moments of belonging and joy for young people and their families."

Seattle Reign FC is also expanding its Kids Club experiences. Each of the designated matchdays will feature enhanced youth-focused interactive spaces, fan challenges, and collectible matchday items to engage young fans.

Families can choose one or multiple eligible matches to participate in the Kids 12 & Under Free program. Season ticket holders will also be able to participate in a season-long benefit for Kids 12 & Under starting in 2027.

Timeline:

The six remaining Seattle Reign FC home matches are as follows:

Sunday, July 12 vs. Portland Thorns FC

Sunday, August 9 vs. Angel City FC

Sunday, August 30 vs. Houston Dash

Sunday, September 6 vs. San Diego Wave FC

Saturday, September 12 vs. Bay FC

Sunday, November 1 vs. Orlando Pride

More information about the Kids 12 & Under Free program can be found on the Seattle Reign FC website.

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