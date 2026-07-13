Seattle weather: sunshine and 80 degrees expected this week

The lack of rain this past winter, along with the dismal snowpack, continues to impact drought conditions. While most in Western Washington are seeing abnormally dry conditions, many in east of the Cascades are experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. A small section near Omak is now experiencing an extreme drought.

The lack of rain is keeping the region dry with drought conditions worsening.

While some spots saw a brief, light shower Sunday morning, the ridge of high pressure will take over now for the week. Skies will remain dry with warmer weather ahead for the week.

After a pleasant weekend, warmer, drier conditions will settle in this week. (FOX13 Seattle)

This past weekend was very pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s. Monday will begin a warming trend with warmer highs nearing 80 degrees.

Warming up this week with highs around 80 degrees. (FOX13 Seattle)

A quiet stretch of weather with mainly sunny skies and warming temperatures into the 80s. A shower and rumble of thunder is possible in the mountains around mid-week.