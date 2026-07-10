Blue Angels are coming back to Seattle: Here's what to know

The Brief Seattle's Seafair Weekend Festival will return to Lake Washington from July 31 to Aug. 2. The Blue Angels will make their return for the weekend. Admission is free on Friday, July 31, courtesy of Windermere, and attendees can purchase different levels of ticket passes for the weekend.



Seattle's Seafair Weekend Festival will return to Lake Washington from July 31 to Aug. 2, showcasing the largest boating event, air show and festival, featuring live music, food and drinks, and includes family-friendly activities.

One of the events that brings people out to the festival, is the opportunity to see the iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels show.

When will the Blue Angels fly over Seattle?

Thursday, July 30, 2026

On Thursday, July 30, the Blue Angels will perform two practice runs:

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

The Seafair website notes that practice runs are not guaranteed and times are subject to change.

Friday, July 31, 2026

12:20PM – U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

12:40PM – PBY-5A Catalina w/ Water Takeoff

1:00PM – Torrey Ward’s Microjet Demo

1:15PM – U.S. Marine Corps F35B

1:55PM – U.S. Army AH-64 Apache Helicopter Demo

2:05PM – Yellow Thunder Aerial Demonstration

2:20PM – Melissa Burns Aerial Acrobatics + Hydro

3:30PM – U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026

12:40PM – PBY-5A Catalina w/ Water Takeoff

1:00PM – Torrey Ward’s Microjet Demo

1:15PM – U.S. Marine Corps F35B

1:55PM – U.S. Army AH-64 Apache Helicopter Demo

2:05PM – Yellow Thunder Aerial Demonstration

2:20PM – Melissa Burns Aerial Acrobatics + Hydro

3:00PM – U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

3:30PM – U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026

10:30AM – Opening Ceremonies w/King County Helicopter Flag Presentation

11:00AM – U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

12:10PM – PBY-5A Catalina w/ Water Takeoff

12:30PM – Torrey Ward’s Microjet Demo

1:05PM – U.S. Marine Corps F35B

1:45PM – U.S. Army AH-64 Apache Helicopter Demo

2:05PM – Yellow Thunder Aerial Demonstration

2:30PM – Melissa Burns Aerial Acrobatics + Hydro

3:20PM – Boeing 737-9 Freedom Plane Fly-By

3:30PM – U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Where can I watch the shows?

The official viewing location is Genesee Park and Playfield, which is located at 4316 S Genesee St, Seattle, WA 98118.

There will be plenty of other options around Lake Washington to watch the air show at no cost:

Mount Baker Park — 2521 Lake Park Drive S., Seattle, WA

Colman Park — 1740 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle, WA

Pritchard Island Beach — 8400 55th Ave. S, Seattle, WA

Stan Sayres Memorial Park — 3808 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle, WA

Aubrey Davis Park — 2030 72nd Ave. S.E., Mercer Island, WA

Groveland Beach Park — 7740 S.E. 58th St., Mercer Island, WA

Medina Beach Park — 501 Evergreen Point Road, Medina, WA

Chism Beach Park — 9600 SE 11th St., Bellevue, WA

Meydenbauer Bay Park — 419 98th Ave. N.E., Bellevue, WA

How do I get tickets?

There are a few levels for ticket prices:

General admission is free on Friday, Aug. 1, courtesy of Windermere. Attendees will need to purchase tickets for Saturday Aug. 1 and/or Sunday Aug. 2.

3 Day Championship Pass

This pass includes gate admission and pit access all 3 days for $134.38 plus tax and additional fees.

Weekender

Adults ages 13 to 61 can buy a general admission weekend pass that grants gate entry for $92.51. Seniors 62 and older can buy the same pass for $33.52. Youth ages 0 to 12 can get the weekend pass for free!

Saturday Aug. 1 or Sunday Aug. 2

Adults ages 13 to 61 can buy a general admission day pass that grants gate entry for $54.97. Seniors 62 and older can buy the same pass for $22.79. Youth ages 0 to 12 can get the pass for free!

Event map

What is the entertainment schedule?

According to the Seafair website, as of Friday, July 10, the entertainment schedules for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are "coming soon."

The Source: Information in this story came from Seafair.org and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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