Seattle weather: Morning clouds to sunbreaks Friday, highs in the 70s

The Brief Friday will be warmer, with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunbreaks and highs in the low to mid-70s. The Fourth of July forecast calls for dry weather, afternoon sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the mid-70s. Warm, sunny conditions continue into early next week, with highs climbing into the low 80s before a weak midweek weather system brings more clouds.



Mostly cloudy skies to start Friday with a few patchy sprinkles will give way to more afternoon sunbreaks. It won't be a completely sunny day, but we will see more sun compared to the last several days.

Mostly cloudy skies to start Friday with a few patchy sprinkles.

What's next:

Friday will see warmer temperatures compared to the last several days, reaching the mid to low 70s. High pressure starts to build Friday into the weekend, helping to boost our highs back to seasonal average. Winds could be a little gusty at times along the strait and around the Puget Sound in the afternoon.

Friday will see warmer temperatures, reaching the mid to low 70s.

The Fourth of July forecast is looking for the Pacific Northwest, a few morning clouds to afternoon sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

The Fourth of July forecast is looking for the Pacific Northwest.

Looking Ahead:

High pressure continues to build into early next week, increasing highs into the low 80s. It will be a warm and sunny FIFA World Cup match for the USA vs Belgium at 5pm Friday. We see a weak front sweeping through Tuesday into Wednesday, which shouldn't really impact most of the Puget Sound, besides a few more clouds and slightly lowering highs.

High pressure continues to build into early next week, increasing highs into the low 80s.

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