West Seattle neighborhood demands action after deadly gun violence near popular park

The Brief Residents in West Seattle’s High Point neighborhood are demanding safety solutions following a stretch of violent crime, including three separate shootings within three blocks of each other this year alone. The recent surge in gun violence claimed the life of 28-year-old Omar Tebad on August 10, adding to previous shootings that injured a woman and a teenager in 2026, as well as a fatal shooting in late 2024. In response, neighbors are calling for increased police patrols and cameras, while community organizations have organized an upcoming public meeting on August 18 to address the escalating violence.



After a summer marked by deadly violence, residents in West Seattle's High Point neighborhood are demanding change.

One person was killed, and two others were injured, following three separate shootings, all within three blocks of each other so far this year. Another person was killed in the same area in 2024.

The latest victim, a 28-year-old man, was killed just last week.

Recent fatal shooting rattles neighbors

Bronson Berry heard the gunshots that killed 28-year-old Omar Tebad off of Southwest Graham Street near High Point Commons Park on Aug. 10.

What they're saying:

"My wife and I were sound asleep and at about 12:17 am, we heard gunshots. Pretty soon we saw cop lights through our windows," said Berry.

Omar's family, who is still grieving, told me they were not ready to go on camera, but one relative said they wished there were cameras in the neighborhood to curtail violence. Berry said it's unsettling.

"He’s like a neighbor, he’s a guy who’s down a house from us, and he’s dead now and that’s really sad," said Berry.

"It was a lot of gunshots," said another neighbor and mom.

She didn't want to use her name in the story for safety reasons. She said she and her children were terrified by the gunfire that morning.

"It was so scary. My kids were scared, and they were running upstairs," she said.

Pattern of violence near High Point

That shooting wasn't the only case of gun violence under investigation in the area.

The backstory:

A 17-year-old survived after being shot in the hip near Sylvan Way Southwest and Southwest Morgan Street in late June.

In January 2026, police said a 42-year-old woman was struck in the arm and injured after multiple people fired around 60 shots at her car near Sylvan Way Southwest and Morgan.

Still, another shooting near SW Bataan Street and 30th Avenue Southwest, took the life of a 15-year-old in December 2024.

Another neighbor, Toru Mino, says he's also seen activity at nearby Walt Hundley Playfield Park.

"I’ve never seen any kind of patrols even though it seems like a consistent area for activity," said Mino.

Community pushes for patrols and solutions

What's next:

Seattle police captain Krista Bair told residents during last week's online community meeting to "Be loud. Talk to your city council member and continue to communicate with us on what it is that you want."

Neighborhood House in High Point has helped to organize another community meeting called "It Takes a Village" on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 5 to 7:30 pm to address rising gun violence in High Point.

"We used to feel really safe, not worried, but now we are so worried," said a neighbor.

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