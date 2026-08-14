Man gets 2-year prison sentence for deadly 2017 DUI crash

The Brief Jerry Denson was sentenced to 26 months in prison for a 2017 DUI crash in Kent that killed 28-year-old Joy Brannon. Denson spent more than eight years on the run before authorities arrested him in West Seattle in April. Brannon's family addressed the court after years of waiting for Denson to be held accountable for her death.



A driver who killed a woman and wound up on the Washington's Most Wanted list for more than eight years was sentenced to just over two years in prison for vehicular homicide.

Jerry C. Denson pleaded guilty to DUI, vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment, stemming from a deadly crash in 2017.

Jerry Denson (FOX 13 Seattle)

The backstory:

Denson crashed on I-5 near State Route 516 in Kent while driving under the influence of weed and alcohol, killing 28-year-old Joy Brannon, who was in the backseat after Denson and two friends picked her up from the hair salon where she worked.

Brannon was ejected from the car and hit by oncoming traffic when Denson's car flipped over on the freeway. She died from her injuries and left behind a 5-year-old son.

Deadly car crash victim, Joy Brannon

After failing to appear in court following an arrest warrant, Denson remained on the run for over eight years, appearing on the Washington's Most Wanted list. Washington State Patrol detectives and U.S. Marshals eventually located and arrested him in West Seattle on April 2, 2026.

Jerry Denson is arrested in West Seattle on April 2, 2026.

He entered a guilty plea for his charges of DUI, vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment on July 27.

What they're saying:

During the sentencing hearing, Brannon's mother spoke about the pain of waiting for years for justice.

"I had just lost my child, my last born, my baby girl, I didn't care who it was. My daughter had been killed and the person that was responsible for her death didn't show up to face his accountability for the actions that led to her death. And now, August 14, 2026, we here."

Joy Brannon's mother speaks during Jerry Denson's sentencing hearing. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Denson also addressed the judge, pleading for forgiveness before receiving his sentence.

"I want to acknowledge, a life was lost and nothing I say will lessen the pain experienced by her family and loved ones. I am truly sorry and take responsibility for my actions that led to this tragic accident. This has weighed heavily on me and the impact it has caused everyone."

Jerry C. Denson at his sentencing hearing

Denson was ultimately sentenced to 26 months in prison, along with a year of community custody and two years of unsupervised probation.

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