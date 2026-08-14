The Brief Ocean Shores (North Jetty) ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for beach property crime risk, with a 4.81% implied theft risk. The ranking is driven by a high property crime rate (158.14 per 1,000 people) in the surrounding area relative to its daily visitor population. Over 92% of beach incidents nationwide are non-violent property crimes (like car break-ins or stolen bags), making basic precautions like locking vehicles essential.



Ocean Shores holds the highest property crime risk for beachgoers in the U.S., according to a recent study analyzing crime patterns and visitor traffic across more than 500 national coastal destinations.

The study, conducted by The Action Network, examined property crime rates surrounding public beaches using resident populations and estimated daily visitor totals. Researchers then used those figures to establish an overall theft risk percentage for each location.

Keep reading to learn more about the study, and why Ocean Shores took the top spot.

A man is seen walking along the beach in Ocean Shores, Wash., on September 22, 2024. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The area of Ocean Shores that ranked the highest nationwide for theft

What they're saying:

The North Jetty area of Ocean Shores, located in ZIP code 98569, ranked No. 1 nationwide for property risk.

Data shows the area recorded an adjusted property crime rate of 158.14 per 1,000 people relative to its estimated daily population of roughly 8,500 visitors and residents. The location received a B- safety grade and holds a 4.81% implied theft risk, placing it ahead of all other analyzed beaches in the country.

Researchers noted that while Pacific Northwest coastal areas offer scenic views, persistent property crime in surrounding parking lots and neighborhoods heavily drives up risk levels relative to total daily foot traffic. Washington state had one entry in the nation's top 20 highest-risk spots.

How other US beaches ranked in the study

By the numbers:

South Carolina’s Folly Beach followed Ocean Shores in the No. 2 spot with a 4.58% implied risk, driven by an adjusted property crime rate of 109.18 per 1,000 people. Newport Beach and Santa Monica in California, along with Laupahoehoe Beach Park in Hawaii, rounded out the top ranking locations for risk.

Several popular resort destinations also recorded near-zero theft risks. New Smyrna Town Beach in Florida and Cape Cod National Seashore in Massachusetts both tied for the lowest risk in the nation, yielding a 0.00% implied theft risk and earning A+ safety grades.

Major resort hubs like Waikiki Beach in Hawaii and Siesta Key in Florida were also placed among the safest areas, keeping implied risk scores under 0.5%.

Understanding beach property crime

Dig deeper:

The study evaluated four specific categories of property crime to calculate overall risk:

Theft: Stolen personal belongings on or near the sand (weighted at 40%).

Robbery: Theft involving direct confrontation in nearby public areas (30%).

Vehicle theft: Stolen cars, bicycles, or scooters from parking areas (20%).

Burglary: Break-ins at vacation rentals, hotels or parked vehicles (10%).

The study found non-violent property thefts account for more than 92% of all recorded incidents near public beaches, including unattended bags, unlocked bikes and car break-ins. Violent crime rates remained below 0.5 per 1,000 visitors across more than 80% of the analyzed ZIP codes.

Analysts emphasized that a high ranking does not necessarily mean a location is inherently unsafe. However, visitors traveling to top-ranked areas like Ocean Shores are advised to lock vehicles, keep valuables out of sight and avoid leaving belongings unattended on the shore.

The Source: Information for this story came from a study conducted by The Action Network.

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