The Brief Olympic National Park officials are urging visitors to seek immediate medical attention after a bat captured near the Staircase Bridge on Aug. 9 tested positive for rabies. Authorities are actively seeking an unidentified woman after the rabid animal became tangled in her hair, as well as other nearby visitors who may have had direct contact with it. Health officials emphasize that while rabies is fatal if left untreated, it is completely preventable with prompt care, and anyone who may have been exposed should contact local health agencies immediately.



Park officials are warning visitors to seek medical attention if they may have encountered a bat after a rabid animal was discovered at Olympic National Park earlier this month.

What we know:

On Aug. 9 at about 2 p.m., a bat swooped down on a woman near the Staircase Bridge, temporarily getting caught in her hair before flying away. Officials are trying to identify the woman, noting that she is at risk for rabies and should seek medical care immediately. She is also asked to contact the Mason County Public Health Department at 360-427-9670, ext. 405.

Because the bat also swooped at other visitors in the area, authorities are unsure if anyone else came into direct contact with it. Anyone who may have been near the bat, even if they do not recall a bite or scratch, is urged to contact a healthcare provider promptly.

What is rabies?

According to the Department of Health, rabies is a viral disease that infects the central nervous system.

Key facts about the virus include:

Transmission: It is usually spread through the bite or scratch of an infected animal or through contact with its saliva.

Carriers: Bats are the most common carriers of rabies. Because bat bites and scratches can be extremely small, they may not always be visible or painful.

Prevention: Rabies is fatal if left untreated, but it is completely preventable if appropriate medical care is received promptly after exposure.

Safety protocols

What you can do:

Officials advise anyone who believes they may have had contact with a bat to reach out to a healthcare provider or local health department immediately.

Anyone who encounters a bat, dead or alive, should keep their distance and notify park staff. Visitors are reminded never to touch or handle wildlife. For more information, visit the Washington State Department of Health website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Health and a news release from the National Park Service.

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