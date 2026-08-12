FOX 13 Seattle prepares for move to new downtown studio

The Brief KCPQ FOX 13 and KZJO FOX 13+ is preparing to move into a newly redeveloped, state-of-the-art broadcast studio inside Seattle’s Axis9 tower. Broadcasts are scheduled to begin in early November. The new location is located in downtown Seattle across from the Seattle Convention Center at Axis9, a newly redeveloped 16-story office tower located at 1800 9th Avenue in the Denny Triangle.



Seattle’s FOX-owned duopoly, KCPQ (FOX 13) and KZJO (FOX 13+), is preparing to move to its new downtown facility featuring an updated newsroom, studio and control room.

Broadcast operations are scheduled to launch in early November at Axis9, a newly redeveloped 16-story office tower located at 1800 9th Avenue in the Denny Triangle.

Downtown Seattle studio upgrade

FOX 13 is preparing to transition to a new studio in the heart of downtown Seattle after months of construction and years of planning. Located across from the Seattle Convention Center and near Interstate 5 and City Hall, the new station is designed to put journalists closer to regional news stories.

Inside look at FOX 13's new downtown Seattle newsroom

The layout brings reporters, producers, photographers, editors and the assignment desk together in a single workspace surrounded by regional and global news monitors. Every desk in the workspace is height-adjustable to accommodate staff.

Inside look at FOX 13's new downtown Seattle newsroom

Technical upgrades and sustainability

The new facility will operate at half the physical size of the current station. According to Allen Yaden, FOX 13 vice president of engineering, the smaller footprint is expected to reduce the station's carbon footprint by approximately 40%.

Behind the scenes, a networked fiber optic system replaces traditional wiring. Where 32 individual cables were previously required to route video and audio, a single pair of fiber cables will perform the task. The upgrade doubles FOX 13's local production resolution from 720p to 1080p, with infrastructure built to support up to 2K resolution in the future.

Inside look at FOX 13's new downtown Seattle newsroom

About Lake Washington Partners, LLC

Lake Washington Partners (lkwp.com) is a private, family-owned commercial real estate investor and developer focused on office and industrial properties across the United States. The company’s focus is on long-term portfolio investments and development projects. They are regarded for their customer-centric approach, which currently spans nearly 11.6M square feet in 10 states.

About KCPQ FOX 13 and KZJO FOX 13+ (Cable 110/Channel 22 over-the-air)

KCPQ and KZJO are part of the FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce over 1,200 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network’s national content.

The Source: This story is based on video tours, interviews, and broadcast report scripts provided directly by FOX 13 newsroom personnel, including News Director Jake Wiederrich, Vice President of Engineering Allen Yaden, and Streaming News Anchor Matthew Smith.

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