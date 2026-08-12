Amtrak service suspension between Seattle, Portland extended again

The Brief Amtrak said it is extending its suspension of services between Seattle and Portland, now lasting through Sunday, Aug. 16. The company originally said the suspension would last through Aug. 10 before extending it to Friday, Aug. 14. The extension is caused by a track obstruction stemming from a warehouse fire that occurred on Aug. 2.



Amtrak said on Wednesday that it is extending its suspension of service between Seattle and Portland to Sunday, Aug. 16.

The announcement comes about two days after the company originally extended the suspension from Monday, Aug. 10, to Friday, Aug. 14.

Amtrak cited "track obstruction" stemming from a warehouse fire that occurred on Aug. 2 as the main reason for the suspension.

Amtrak suspends service due to warehouse fire

The backstory:

On Aug. 6, Amtrak Cascades said it was suspending service between Seattle and Portland through Monday, Aug. 10, due to a warehouse fire near the tracks in Portland.

Then, on Monday, the company said a "track obstruction" forced them to delay the suspension from Aug. 10 to Friday, Aug. 14.

Amtrak said it would provide buses in place of the suspended train service, but noted that some departures were canceled due to limited bus availability.

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Alternate routes for riders between Seattle and Portland

What we know:

Amtrak Cascades has provided a list of alternatives for those who typically rely on the train service between Seattle and Portland.

Northbound trains

500 – Canceled entirely, you should book a different trip

502 – Substitute bus to all stations between Portland and Seattle

504 – Train between Eugene and Portland, then switch to bus for remainder of trip

506 – Bus between Portland and Vancouver, WA, then switch to train for remainder of trip

508 – Train between Eugene and Portland and then switch to bus for remainder of trip

516 – Train between Seattle and Vancouver, BC – no disruption

518 – Bus between Portland and Vancouver, WA, then switch to train for remainder of trip

Southbound trains

503 – Bus between Seattle and Portland and then switch to train for remainder of trip

505 – Train between Seattle and Vancouver, WA and then switch to bus to Portland

507 – Bus between Seattle and Portland and then switch to train for remainder of trip

509 – Bus between Seattle and Portland

511 – Canceled entirely, you should book a different trip

517 – Train between Vancouver, BC and Vancouver WA and then switch to bus to Portland

519 – Train between Vancouver, BC and Seattle – no disruption

Amtrak notes that customers affected by the suspension can rebook or request a full refund through Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or by calling their customer service line at (1-800-872-7245).

What's next:

Amtrak is expected to provide a new update on the situation on or before Sunday, Aug. 16.

Until then, customers are encouraged to track communications through texts with Amtrak, emails, or the Amtrak app. Customers can also track their train status through the Amtrak website.

Updates are also posted to the Amtrak Alerts social media pages and through the City of Portland's website.