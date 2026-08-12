Amtrak service suspension between Seattle, Portland extended again
SEATTLE - Amtrak said on Wednesday that it is extending its suspension of service between Seattle and Portland to Sunday, Aug. 16.
The announcement comes about two days after the company originally extended the suspension from Monday, Aug. 10, to Friday, Aug. 14.
Amtrak cited "track obstruction" stemming from a warehouse fire that occurred on Aug. 2 as the main reason for the suspension.
Amtrak suspends service due to warehouse fire
The backstory:
On Aug. 6, Amtrak Cascades said it was suspending service between Seattle and Portland through Monday, Aug. 10, due to a warehouse fire near the tracks in Portland.
Then, on Monday, the company said a "track obstruction" forced them to delay the suspension from Aug. 10 to Friday, Aug. 14.
Amtrak said it would provide buses in place of the suspended train service, but noted that some departures were canceled due to limited bus availability.
Featured
Alternate routes for riders between Seattle and Portland
What we know:
Amtrak Cascades has provided a list of alternatives for those who typically rely on the train service between Seattle and Portland.
Northbound trains
- 500 – Canceled entirely, you should book a different trip
- 502 – Substitute bus to all stations between Portland and Seattle
- 504 – Train between Eugene and Portland, then switch to bus for remainder of trip
- 506 – Bus between Portland and Vancouver, WA, then switch to train for remainder of trip
- 508 – Train between Eugene and Portland and then switch to bus for remainder of trip
- 516 – Train between Seattle and Vancouver, BC – no disruption
- 518 – Bus between Portland and Vancouver, WA, then switch to train for remainder of trip
Southbound trains
- 503 – Bus between Seattle and Portland and then switch to train for remainder of trip
- 505 – Train between Seattle and Vancouver, WA and then switch to bus to Portland
- 507 – Bus between Seattle and Portland and then switch to train for remainder of trip
- 509 – Bus between Seattle and Portland
- 511 – Canceled entirely, you should book a different trip
- 517 – Train between Vancouver, BC and Vancouver WA and then switch to bus to Portland
- 519 – Train between Vancouver, BC and Seattle – no disruption
Amtrak notes that customers affected by the suspension can rebook or request a full refund through Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or by calling their customer service line at (1-800-872-7245).
What's next:
Amtrak is expected to provide a new update on the situation on or before Sunday, Aug. 16.
Until then, customers are encouraged to track communications through texts with Amtrak, emails, or the Amtrak app. Customers can also track their train status through the Amtrak website.
Updates are also posted to the Amtrak Alerts social media pages and through the City of Portland's website.
The Source: Information for this story came from Amtrak Alerts and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.