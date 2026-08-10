Amtrak service suspension between Seattle, Portland extended through Aug. 14

The Brief Amtrak's service suspension between Seattle and Portland has been extended through Friday, Aug. 14 because of a track obstruction. The service was suspended because of a warehouse fire and was originally scheduled through Monday, Aug. 10. The company said bus transportation is being provided for most scheduled trains, but limited availability has caused some cancellations.



After originally announcing that its service between Seattle and Portland would be suspended through Monday, Amtrak is extending the suspension through Friday, Aug. 14, due to a "track obstruction."

The suspension is in place because of a warehouse fire that occurred near the tracks in Portland on Aug. 2.

Amtrak said it is providing buses in place of the suspended train service, but adds that some departures have been canceled due to limited bus availability.

Customers who have had their alternative bus route canceled can rebook their ticket to a different day at no additional cost or cancel their ticket for a full refund, the company said.

What we know:

On Sunday, Aug. 2, the Centennial Mills warehouse just north of Portland Union Station caught fire near the train tracks.

The City of Portland said each floor of the eight-story building collapsed in the fire, and that the warehouse remains the site of an active investigation.

As a result of the building's collapse, all Amtrak Cascade trains were suspended through Monday, Aug. 10, and replaced with buses. Trains that are currently buses are 502, 503, 504, 507, 508 and 509.

In an update posted to their website, Amtrak Cascades said that train traffic into Washington from Portland, or from Vancouver, Washington into Portland is restricted until further notice.

"At this time, those traveling in and out of Portland and wishing to travel in Washington on trains 505, 506, 517, 518 will need to arrange to get to and from Vancouver, Washington themselves," the company said. "We’re so sorry for the disruption in your travel plans."

What's next:

Amtrak is expected to provide a new update on the situation after Friday, Aug. 14.

Until then, customers are encouraged to track communications through texts with Amtrak, emails, or the Amtrak app. Customers can also track their train status through the Amtrak website.

Updates are also posted to the Amtrak Alerts social media pages and through the City of Portland's website.