28-year-old man shot, killed in Seattle's High Point neighborhood

The Brief A 28-year-old man died at Harborview Medical Center early Monday after being shot in the chest in Seattle’s High Point neighborhood. Police located the victim in the SODO district near 1st Avenue South and South Lander Street around 12:17 a.m. after a friend drove him from the shooting scene. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting near High Point Commons Park, and authorities urge anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line.



Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Seattle’s High Point neighborhood on Monday.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim being driven near the intersection of 1st Avenue South and South Lander Street at 12:17 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers treated him until Seattle Fire medics arrived to transport him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. He later died in the hospital.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Southwest Graham Street north of High Point Commons Park, and a friend then took the victim to the SODO neighborhood where officers found him.

Detectives from the SPD’s Homicide Unit are investigating to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

CDC: 13 cases in 2026 of new fungus in WA

Spokane fires arson suspect ‘planned for weeks’, court docs say

Seattle City Council considers diverting CCTV funds to community programs

Wildfire smoke and extreme heat disrupt summer plans across Seattle

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

Multi-state jalapeño salmonella outbreak includes case in WA

Does wildfire smoke make people sick?

Amtrak temporarily suspends service between Seattle, Portland

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.