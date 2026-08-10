Seattle woman killed on I-5 in Federal Way after exiting moving vehicle
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - An investigation is underway after a Seattle woman was struck and killed on I-5 in Federal Way on Monday morning after exiting a moving vehicle.
WA Woman struck, killed by car on I-5 after exiting moving vehicle
What we know:
According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers responded to reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian on northbound I-5, just south of South 272nd Street, around 12:17 a.m.
Investigators said the driver who struck the 33-year-old woman was traveling northbound in lane one of five. The vehicle the woman was riding in was traveling in lane three. At some point, the woman exited the vehicle while it was still in motion and was struck by the second car.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Both vehicles came to a stop on the right shoulder.
Troopers said the roadway was blocked for about three hours and 45 minutes.
What we don't know:
It is unknown why the woman exited the vehicle, or whether drugs or alcohol were involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.
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