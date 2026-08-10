Seattle woman killed on I-5 in Federal Way after exiting moving vehicle

The Brief A 33-year-old Seattle woman died Monday morning after exiting a moving car and being struck by another vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 in Federal Way. Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the crash around 12:17 a.m. near South 272nd Street, where both drivers involved stopped on the right shoulder. Investigators blocked all northbound lanes for nearly four hours as they worked to determine why the woman left the moving vehicle and whether impairment was a factor.



An investigation is underway after a Seattle woman was struck and killed on I-5 in Federal Way on Monday morning after exiting a moving vehicle.

WA Woman struck, killed by car on I-5 after exiting moving vehicle

What we know:

According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers responded to reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian on northbound I-5, just south of South 272nd Street, around 12:17 a.m.

Investigators said the driver who struck the 33-year-old woman was traveling northbound in lane one of five. The vehicle the woman was riding in was traveling in lane three. At some point, the woman exited the vehicle while it was still in motion and was struck by the second car.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Both vehicles came to a stop on the right shoulder.

Troopers said the roadway was blocked for about three hours and 45 minutes.

What we don't know:

It is unknown why the woman exited the vehicle, or whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

CDC: 13 cases in 2026 of new fungus in WA

Spokane fires arson suspect ‘planned for weeks’, court docs say

Seattle City Council considers diverting CCTV funds to community programs

Wildfire smoke and extreme heat disrupt summer plans across Seattle

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

Multi-state jalapeño salmonella outbreak includes case in WA

Does wildfire smoke make people sick?

Amtrak temporarily suspends service between Seattle, Portland

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.