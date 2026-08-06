Seattle City Council considers diverting CCTV funds to community programs

The Brief A Seattle City Council committee voted 3-1 to redirect $250,000 intended for Capitol Hill CCTV camera expansion to community violence interruption ambassadors while the camera project remains paused for independent privacy and operational reviews. Council President Joy Hollingsworth sponsored the amendment to address gun violence immediately, emphasizing it as a one-time investment to expand ambassador programs in neighborhoods like Capitol Hill, First Hill, and the Central District. Oppositional councilmembers criticized the administration's delay of the vetted camera program, while the full City Council prepares to take a final vote on the funding reallocation next week.



A divided Seattle City Council committee voted Tuesday to redirect $250,000 that had been set aside for expanding CCTV cameras in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, instead sending the money to "community violence interruption ambassadors."

The amendment, sponsored by Council President Joy Hollingsworth, passed 3–1 with Councilmember Rob Saka's abstention and will now head to the full City Council for consideration next week.

Hollingsworth said she proposed the amendment "to get eyes on the street to protect our kids who are constantly victimized by shootings, something has to be done."

The debate underscored an ongoing divide at City Hall over how best to address gun violence as the city continues to evaluate whether to expand its real-time crime center and surveillance camera network.

A CCTV camera in Seattle's Chinatown-International District. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cameras remain on hold pending independent reviews

The funding approved by the council in last year's budget was intended to support an expansion of CCTV cameras on Capitol Hill, near Garfield High School and in the Chinatown International District. However, the mayor's administration has not moved forward with the expansion while independent reviews are underway.

Mayor Wilson said New York University's Policing Project is looking into a data governance and privacy audit examining whether current policies adequately protect civil rights and civil liberties. A separate evaluation led by the University of Pennsylvania and overseen by the Office of Inspector General is reviewing crime trends, investigative outcomes, police operations and community perceptions of the Real-Time Crime Center.

She said she expects both reviews to be completed in September.

Budget Director Aly Pennucci told councilmembers that nine positions approved as part of the camera expansion remain vacant while the evaluations continue.

Supporters say violence demands immediate action

Hollingsworth said the amendment is intended to put resources toward community-based violence prevention while uncertainty remains over the camera expansion.

"What I do know right now is the last two shootings that have been on Capitol Hill next to East Precinct," Hollingsworth said during the committee meeting. "What I do know right now is the constant gun violence going up and down 23rd in South End, and at this moment in time, I think this is the best way to approach this."

She also said the city cannot continue waiting while violence persists.

"If we're not going to spend this money for cameras this year, I'm just trying to find a replacement for that," Hollingsworth said.

The proposal would help expand community violence interruption ambassadors in neighborhoods including Capitol Hill, First Hill and the Central District.

"The reason why I voted ‘yes’ in Capitol Hill near Garfield last year for the cameras was to interrupt gun violence and the shootings that was plaguing our communities," Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth repeatedly emphasized that the proposal is intended as a one-time use of the funding, not a permanent change to the city's public safety strategy.

The council president noted the investment is to help jump start the program she says has been in the works for the last two years. Hollingsworth said King County Councilmembers have already invested $3 million in violence prevention efforts and county leaders have indicated they plan to continue supporting the program in future years. She described the city's contribution as a way to help sustain and expand the ambassador program now, while the county prepares to assume ongoing funding responsibilities.

Some councilmembers want the city to move forward with cameras

Councilmember Maritza Rivera supported funding violence prevention efforts, but questioned whether money allocated for cameras should be redirected if the city still plans to install them.

"I'm going to publicly say to the mayor right now that I want those CCTV cameras placed," Rivera said.

Rivera said she remains concerned about delaying a program the council previously funded as part of its public safety strategy.

Councilmember Bob Kettle, who opposed the amendment, argued the council had already built safeguards into the camera program, and criticized the administration for delaying implementation.

"Community violence interrupters? Yes, 100% agree. We need to do more," Kettle said. "It's unconscionable in terms of what the mayor has been doing with this program because we vetted this program."

Kettle also warned, "If this amendment passes, I'm going to be a ‘no’ on the midyear supplemental [city budget] both here and next Tuesday," he said.

Community members remain divided

FOX 13 Seattle asked viewers whether they support activating the cameras. At least 86% of those who responded said they support using CCTV cameras with strong privacy protections, describing them as an investigative tool rather than a crime prevention solution. Several said any surveillance system should include strict safeguards governing how footage is stored, accessed and shared.

What's next?

The amendment now moves to the full Seattle City Council for a final vote next week.

If approved, the $250,000 would be redirected from the planned CCTV camera expansion to community violence interruption ambassadors while the city awaits the results of the independent audits expected in September. Those findings could influence whether Seattle moves forward with expanding its surveillance camera program.

"I am confident how the NYU report is going to come out, and then the mayor should push forward on the CCTV cameras," Kettle said.

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