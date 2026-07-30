Shon Barnes' exit adds another chapter to Seattle Police's revolving door

The Brief Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes is expected to leave the department about a year after taking office, following Mayor Katie Wilson's request that he step down. Barnes would become the eighth Seattle police chief to leave the department since 2000, highlighting ongoing leadership turnover. Analysts say frequent changes in police leadership can undermine public confidence and make it harder to carry out long-term public safety plans.



Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes is poised to become the department's eighth chief that’s left the department since 2000, renewing questions about the city's ability to maintain long-term leadership at the top of its police department.

FOX 13 has confirmed Mayor Katie Wilson asked Barnes to step down Wednesday night, roughly one year after he was sworn into office.

The request marks a dramatic shift from the mayor's public support for Barnes at the beginning of his tenure.

During an interview with FOX 13 at the start of her tenure, Wilson said she had "a lot of confidence in his leadership," particularly in addressing gun violence.

Barnes' pending departure comes just over a year after he took the oath of office in July 2025.

Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes and Mayor Katie Wilson (FOX 13 Seattle)

Political consultant: Leadership stability matters

In the wake of Chief Adrian Diaz’s resignation back in 2024, political consultant Sandeep Kaushik said the relationship between the mayor and police chief is critical to the department's success.

Kaushik told FOX 13 the instability extended beyond SPD, pointing to leadership changes across several Seattle-area institutions. At the time, he said the city had experienced a string of one-term mayors and noted that regional agencies, including the King County Regional Homelessness Authority and Sound Transit, had also seen frequent leadership changes.

Seattle Police Department chiefs since 2000 (FOX 13 Seattle)

Impact extends beyond City Hall

Kaushik said frequent turnover at the top of the police department is more than a political issue.

"For your average person out there, they pick up the phone and call 911. Are they going to get a response?" he said.

He argues leadership instability can ultimately affect public confidence in the department and the city's ability to move policing initiatives forward.

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