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Last updated:  Jul 30, 2026 - 4:23 PM PDT

LIVE: Seattle mayor announces resignation of Chief Barnes

FOX 13 Seattle
LIVE: Seattle mayor announces resignation of Chief Barnes

Seattle Police Department Chief Shon Barnes was relieved of his duties Wednesday night by Mayor Katie Wilson.

On Thursday, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's office announced that she accepted his resignation letter. 

This comes days after a deadly mass shooting during the Bite of Seattle festival at Seattle Center. 

Continue reading for live updates on the reported dismissal of Chief Barnes and the latest on the Bite of Seattle mass shooting investigation.

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5 updates
47 minutes ago FOX 13 Seattle

LIVE: Latest updates on FOX LOCAL

4 minutes ago FOX 13 Seattle

Updated statement from former Chief Barnes

21 minutes ago FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle mayor names Andre Sayles interim police chief

41 minutes ago FOX 13 Seattle

Statements from Chief Barnes, Mayor Wilson

49 minutes ago FOX 13 Seattle

Mayor Wilson announces resignation of Chief Barnes

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Crime and Public Safety