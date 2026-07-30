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Last updated: Jul 30, 2026 - 4:23 PM PDT
LIVE: Seattle mayor announces resignation of Chief Barnes
Seattle Police Department Chief Shon Barnes was relieved of his duties Wednesday night by Mayor Katie Wilson.
On Thursday, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's office announced that she accepted his resignation letter.
This comes days after a deadly mass shooting during the Bite of Seattle festival at Seattle Center.
Continue reading for live updates on the reported dismissal of Chief Barnes and the latest on the Bite of Seattle mass shooting investigation.