3 shooters involved in Bite of Seattle mass shooting, court documents say
SEATTLE - Newly acquired court documents reveal that three suspects were involved in a shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival, and that one of them was killed.
According to court documents, police believe a 15-year-old suspect was involved in a gunfight with a 19-year-old, who was killed in the shooting. Investigators also believe "at least one other unknown suspect" was involved in the shooting.
The 15-year-old suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested and is being held in juvenile detention for three counts of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He did not make his initial appearance in court on Monday, with his next court appearance scheduled for July 30.
The 19-year-old who was killed in the shooting has not been identified. There is currently no description available for the other unknown suspect.
A Seattle police officer keeps watch after a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026 in Seattle, Wash. Three people are dead and multiple people are wounded. Seattle mayor Katie Wilson said one suspect is in custody. (David Ryder/Getty Images)
What they're saying:
Police said they are still looking for another suspect, but could not rule out whether it was one of the individuals killed in the shooting.
"We are trying to identify who that person is," said Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes.
Police said they believed the two suspects were shooting at each other, but did not confirm if it was gang-related. It's currently unknown if any of the victims were involved in the confrontation between the two shooters.
Three people died and four others were injured in the shooting. The Seattle Fire Department listed the conditions of the following victims:
- 19-year-old man died at the scene
- 44-year-old man died at the scene
- 56-year-old woman transported in serious condition, died at Harborview Medical Center
- 40-year-old woman with minor injuries, declined transport
- 39-year-old woman, transported to Harborview Medical Center, discharged
- 2-year-old boy injured remains at Harborview Medical Center in satisfactory condition
- 23-year-old man discharged from Harborveiw Medical Center
- 27-year-old man went to UW Medicine Center Montlake, discharged
Police are asking any witnesses of the shooting to contact them at (206) 233-5000.
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The Source: Information in this story came from court documents filed in King County Superior Court, the Associated Press and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.