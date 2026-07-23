Bite of Seattle returns as vendors celebrate opportunity, raise concerns

The Brief The Bite of Seattle returns to Seattle Center this weekend, featuring hundreds of food, drink and craft vendors. Some local vendors say the festival remains a valuable opportunity but worry rising fees and policies are making it harder for Seattle businesses to participate. Organizers have not yet responded to concerns about vendor costs and local representation.



The Bite of Seattle returns to Seattle Center this weekend, bringing together food vendors, artists and visitors for one of the city’s largest summer festivals.

But before the first plates are served, some vendors say they are watching closely to see whether the event continues to reflect the city it is named after.

FOX 13 spoke with multiple vendors ahead of opening day — including businesses participating this year and others who chose not to return.

Vendors set up in Seattle Center ahead of Bite of Seattle 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Local vendors prepare for a major opportunity

What they're saying:

For Fabiola, owner of Tacos El Yoyo, getting a spot at the Bite of Seattle represents years of persistence.

The local taco business, known for its al pastor de trompo tacos, tried getting in for years before being accepted.

"Three years before this one. We tried every single year, and we were rejected because they were always full."

Fabiola says participating in the festival is a major milestone for the business.

"I'm very excited. I'm very proud of my perseverance, perseverance, and not giving up. I knew I was gonna be here because this was my goal."

She says the exposure could help customers recognize the brand beyond the festival.

"It's a big opportunity because we get to have our business out here to the public. A lot of people are gonna be coming, and they're gonna see our brand, and they're gonna see we're from Seattle, so they're gonna look us up, and then wherever we go, any festival that we're gonna be around, then they're gonna recognize our business."

Fabiola, owner of Tacos El Yoyo (FOX 13 Seattle)

Vendors raise questions about local representation

The backstory:

Last year, FOX 13 reported on concerns from some vendors regarding booth costs, event policies and whether enough local businesses were receiving prominent placements after FoodieLand, a California-based company, took over ownership of the Bite of Seattle.

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Fabiola says she believes local businesses should continue to play a major role in an event with Seattle in its name.

"If it's the Bite of Seattle, they should have at least have at least 50% of Seattle business."

She says she has seen some local vendors participate this year but hopes that number continues to grow.

"We're not there quite yet, but we have maybe like 15 vendors from Seattle. That's a start. We're hoping to get at least 50% of our Seattle, Washington state vendors here at the Bite of Seattle to honor the name Bite of Seattle."

Vendor costs include commissions and required payment system

The other side:

A vendor presentation shared anonymously with FOX 13 outlines commission structures for participating vendors.

According to the presentation:

Food vendors pay a 21% commission on sales.

Drink vendors pay a 29% commission.

Craft vendors pay an 18% commission.

The presentation also states vendors are required to use the festival’s point-of-sale system, which includes additional payment processing fees.

Some vendors told FOX 13 those requirements influenced their decision not to participate.

One former vendor, who asked not to be identified, said they chose not to return because the commission structure required payment system and additional fees "did not make business sense for us."

Another vendor told FOX 13: "I'll not do Bite Of Seattle anymore as they kicked me out of FoodieLand." They're not alone.

Another former vendor says they were kicked out of FoodieLand after organizers said they violated a contract clause preventing vendors from participating in competing events within 90 days of the festival.

Returning artist says location can make a difference

Small Rini Lady, a local Asian American artist, is returning to the Bite of Seattle for a second year. She creates pop culture art, Asian food art and upcycled products made from comic books.

She says booth placement can have a major impact on a vendor’s success.

"But this year I have an amazing location."

Still, she says she has noticed changes in the festival over time.

"Local is kind of slowly fading out," she said.

She also says increasing costs can make it harder for some local vendors.

"The Bite of Seattle is pricing them out."

Small Rini Lady's booth at Bite of Seattle (FOX 13 Seattle)

Despite those concerns, she says the diversity of the festival remains a positive.

"I do like the fact that the food here is very diverse, which does represent Seattle's diverse culture."

Vendors encourage visitors to support local businesses

While vendors have different experiences with the festival, those participating say the exposure can be meaningful.

Fabiola says community support can make a difference.

"We need the help, you guys' help. We need the TikTokers' help, and everybody that comes and buys from us local. It helps our business a lot. You don't know how much you guys help us," Fabiola said.

Small Rini Lady encourages visitors to explore beyond the main areas of the festival.

"Come out, support your locals because there are still a lot of us here."

The Bite of Seattle opens tomorrow and runs through Sunday at Seattle Center.

FOX 13 reached out to FoodieLand and is awaiting a response.

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