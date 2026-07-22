UW report says Washington driver data was used in 58 immigration arrests

The Brief A University of Washington report says federal immigration agents have continued accessing Washington driver records through a law enforcement database despite state restrictions. Researchers say they confirmed 58 immigration arrests tied to those database searches, while state officials say they are reviewing ways to further limit access. Washington agencies and federal officials disagree over whether restricting the database would protect residents' privacy or hinder criminal and public safety investigations.



The University of Washington Center for Human Rights says federal immigration agents have continued accessing Washington drivers' information through a national law enforcement data-sharing system, despite state laws intended to limit cooperation with civil immigration enforcement.

The center's latest update to its research says it has now confirmed 58 cases where Washingtonians were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after federal agencies obtained driver information from the Washington Department of Licensing through the National Law Enforcement Telecommunications System, known as Nlets.

The UW Center for Human Rights says it has 122 additional cases awaiting confirmation.

The Washington Department of Licensing (DOL) says that shutting down Nlets entirely is not possible, arguing the system serves broader public safety purposes, including criminal investigations, while Governor Bob Ferguson's office says the state is continuing to review options to limit misuse of resident data.

Researchers say driver information is being used in roadside immigration arrests

Angelina Godoy, executive director of the UW Center for Human Rights, said the organization began researching how Washington driver's license and vehicle information was being shared with federal immigration authorities last year.

She said the updated findings show the practice is continuing.

What they're saying:

"We began last year conducting research on the ways in which the Washington State Department of Licensing has been sharing Washingtonians' driver and vehicle information with ICE and Border Patrol for purposes of immigration enforcement, and we published a report on that in early January. And since then, have continued that research. So we recently published an update showing our updated findings, which basically show that the practices we published about in January continue to date."

Godoy said researchers do not know the full scope of the issue but continue receiving reports from families, attorneys and community organizations.

"The truth is, we don't know the complete extent of the problem. So we know that people are being pulled over on the side of the freeway, on Washington roads, etc. and we are receiving reports every day of those kinds of accounts. Many of them are warrantless arrests. Some of them involve violence. Some involve children in the car at the time of the arrest."

UW's Angelina Godoy pointing out data in a report that claims Washington driver data is being used in federal immigration arrests.

Nlets searches tied to immigration arrests

Researchers say Nlets allows federal agencies to query state databases, including driver's license information.

Godoy walked FOX 13 through an example of a record her team obtained. She said the document showed a CBP-associated account requesting information connected to a Washington license plate.

"So what this shows is that a user associated with Washington CBP conducted a registration query on a specific license plate," Godoy said.

Godoy said the response from DOL provides information connected to the vehicle.

"DOL is answering," Godoy said.

She said the information federal agents receive includes details such as a registered owner's name and address.

"This is what ICE wants, right? So it's the name of the individual and their address," Godoy said.

Godoy compared the access issue to sharing an account.

"ICE is using CBP's username, kind of like I let you use my Netflix account."

Researchers question Nlets disclaimer

The report points to a disclaimer attached to Washington data shared through Nlets that states the information should not be used for civil immigration enforcement. Godoy said she does not believe the disclaimer is enough to prevent misuse.

"It's clearly not enough because in this case, we can see right on the same page. Here's the owner's information, and there's the disclaimer, and we know that that car was pulled over and the individual arrested."

She said the records show searches occurring shortly before some traffic stops.

"Oftentimes the typical pattern that we see is that it's just minutes apart. Like, so, the search is minutes before the car gets pulled away."

Keep Washington Working Act at center of dispute

Dig deeper:

Washington's Keep Washington Working Act, passed in 2019, limits state agencies from providing assistance for federal civil immigration enforcement.

Godoy said she believes the current data-sharing practice conflicts with the law.

"The part that violates the Keep Washington Working Act is actually not the action by federal agents, but state agents handing over that data when the feds ask for it for purposes of civil immigration enforcement."

She said the state has taken steps to restrict certain access but argues those actions have not fully addressed the issue.

"Specific users have gotten blocked as a result of Governor Ferguson taking action to stop that user, for example ICE users from accessing the data. But they're just jumping over to other federal agencies and accessing the data through their accounts," Godoy said.

Godoy said she believes additional safeguards are needed.

"They should enforce the law that's been on the books for seven years now, and second of all, we do need to come up with better policies to give us a more fine-grained way to approach this problem."

Governor Ferguson says state is working to limit misuse

A spokesperson for Gov. Bob Ferguson said the administration has taken steps to restrict federal access to Washington data while maintaining access for law enforcement purposes.

Ferguson said:

The governor said the state has already restricted some federal access.

"For example, we shut off ICE’s access to many systems, including our driver license and vehicle data."

Ferguson said the state is reviewing CBP access.

The governor's office said Washington has blocked more than 108,000 search attempts from certain federal agencies and terminals identified as being used for civil immigration enforcement between Nov. 19, 2025, and July 14, 2026.

Those blocked attempts include:

28,589 from ICE

30,290 from Homeland Security Investigations

49,291 from CBP

The governor's office also said Washington removed CBP's ability to view Washingtonians' driver photos through Nlets.

DOL says Nlets is critical for public safety

The Department of Licensing said Nlets is a law enforcement communication system used for many purposes beyond immigration enforcement.

DOL said:

The agency said shutting down access entirely would affect public safety efforts.

DOL said:

The agency said it is reviewing CBP's use of Nlets and considering additional options.

"Washington state is taking a close look at all our options to protect our residents. This is an ongoing effort. We are reviewing CBP’s use of Nlets, what actions other states have taken, and are looking at all options to protect Washingtonians while also protecting public safety."

CBP says limiting Nlets access impacts investigations

CBP defended its use of Nlets, saying the system helps agents identify criminal activity and protect public safety.

A CBP spokesperson said:

CBP said its enforcement actions follow federal law.

The agency said:

"U.S. Border Patrol continues to operate within the boundaries of federal law and will refine enforcement protocols as necessary to ensure the integrity of operations and the protection of the public."

Researchers say the impact goes beyond data systems

Big picture view:

Godoy said the debate is ultimately about public trust and the human impact of immigration enforcement.

"I think it concerns all of us to make sure people are safe on the roads. It concerns all of us to make sure our neighbors can get to work, take their kids to school."

She said families are experiencing long-term fear.

"That fear is corrosive and damaging, and its effects will be felt by Washingtonians for generations. We need to take actions to stop it, rather than getting tied up in the weeds of technicalities of database access. This is a question of human rights, and it's urgent."

The UW Center for Human Rights says its research is ongoing as it continues reviewing additional cases.

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