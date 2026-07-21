Owen makes his debut: New sea lion dives into Tacoma, WA Point Defiance Zoo, Aquarium

The Brief The latest addition to the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium can now be seen by visitors. Owen the sea lion will now make his debut in Tacoma. He was born at the facility to two rescue sea lions from California.



Born on June 1, the sea lion pup named Owen is ready for visitors at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium now, swimming alongside his mom, Eloise.

Owen will be at the Rocky Shores area of the aquarium, allowing visitors to see just the second sea lion pup born at the zoo complex in its 121-year history. He will make appearances in between breaks to go behind the scenes to rest or nurse, as he will do for up to a year after his birth.

The backstory:

Owen's parents are both rescue stories. His mother was abandoned at a beach at La Jolla Cove Beach in 2018 and his father was found sick and separated from his mother at Imperial Beach, also in 2018. They were both determined to be unfit to survive in the wild and were adopted into the zoo in 2019.

Owen the sea lion (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Owen with mom Eloise.

What they're saying:

"Owen has been curious and confident from the very beginning," said Rocky Shores Curator Jen DeGroot. "Watching him grow and reach these early milestones has been incredibly rewarding, and we're excited for guests to see him exploring Rocky Shores with Eloise."

Dig deeper:

Owen was named to honor nearby Owen Beach in Tacoma, right in the zoo's backyard.

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